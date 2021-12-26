Former Summitville fire chief arrested on theft charges over $140,000

Ken de la Bastide, The Herald Bulletin, Anderson, Ind.
·4 min read

Dec. 25—ANDERSON — Additional criminal charges have been filed against former Summitville Fire Department Chief James "Randy" Sizelove, alleging the theft of more than $140,000.

The new criminal charges against Sizelove, 57, were filed Thursday by the Indiana State Police and are a Level 5 felony charge of theft in excess of $50,000 and two Level 6 felony charges of official misconduct and conflict of interest by a public official.

Sizelove turned himself in Thursday at the Madison County Detention Center accompanied by his attorney, Zaki Ali.

"My client is innocent," Ali said Thursday. "In my opinion, the charges should not have been filed. I'm convinced a jury will not find my client guilty."

According to the probable cause affidavit, it's alleged that Sizelove stole $143,565.75 from the Summitville Fire Department and Van Buren Township.

The alleged incidents took place from Dec. 2, 2016, to Nov. 19, 2020, while Sizelove was chief of the Van Buren Township Fire Department.

He resigned that Nov. 19 when he was arrested on charges of sexual misconduct with a minor.

The conflict of interest felony charge is a result of Sizelove doing work for the fire department and township and not filing the proper document with county officials, telling them he was working for both entitites.

The allegations include the buying and selling of several vehicles and pieces of equipment with township and fire department funds and that Sizelove benefited by each transaction.

It is alleged that during the four years Sizelove bought and sold six vehicles, the transactions cost Van Buren Township, $19,361 and the Summitville Fire Department $15,499. Sizelove allegedly benefited by having the department or township pay a vehicle and then sell them for more than the cost.

There was also the purchase of an all-terrain vehicle at a cost of $11,518 paid for by the fire department and currently in Sizelove's possession.

There were four alleged equipment transactions that cost the two governmental entities $25,816 total and that Sizelove purchased equipment for his DJ business on the fire department account in the amount of $5,537.

The probable cause affidavit alleges Sizelove wrote checks on the Summitville Fire Department account with Fairmount State Bank for a total of $2,796 to IMI Gravel, Pizza Night, Sam's Club and for a wedding.

There were an additional 113 transactions on the Van Buren Township's credit card with the bank for a total of $5,810 in purchases at several local restaurants.

An additional 151 transactions on a credit card totaled $34,999.

Sizelove was charged in 2020 with the following felonies: criminal deviate conduct using or threatening deadly force; C felony charge of sexual misconduct with a minor and child solicitation; Level 5 child seduction by a child care worker; and Level 6 possession of child pornography.

Sizelove is scheduled to go to trial on those charges in Madison Circuit Court Division 1 on Jan. 26.

The incidents involving a former student, now 23, reportedly started in 2012 when she was a minor under the age of 16 and Sizelove was her bus driver for the Madison-Grant school system. Incidents took place in August 2013, June 2014 and July 2015, according to the affidavit.

"The victim alleged multiple sexual crimes against Sizelove, beginning in 2013," an ISP news release stated.

According to the affidavit filed by ISP Detective David Pearson, Sizelove groped the girl while he was training another bus driver.

The next school year, Sizelove asked the girl to help with a fire prevention program at the elementary school and instead drove her to his house and fondled her, the affidavit said.

When a search warrant was served on Sizelove in April, according to the probable cause affidavit, several nude photographs of the girl were found. Electronic devices showed several messages sent by Sizelove asking the girl to send him the photographs, police said.

In addition to being a bus driver, Sizelove was Summitville's fire chief and a reserve sergeant for the Summitville Police Department at the time of the alleged misconduct. He no longer serves in either role.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.

