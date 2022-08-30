Former Sunday school teacher in Johnston County found guilty of sexual offenses

A Johnston County man has been found guilty on multiple counts of rape, the district attorney’s office said Tuesday.

Jonathon David Young, 38, was convicted Monday of rape, sex offense and taking indecent liberties with children.

The charges involved three children and took place from 2003 to 2014, according to a news release from Assistant District Attorney Paul Jackson.

Many of the offenses happened at Firstborn Baptist Church in Benson where Young served as a Sunday school teacher, the release stated.

