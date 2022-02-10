Former SUNY Delhi student sentenced for fraud

Feb. 10—Federal officials said a former SUNY Delhi student was sentenced Tuesday to a term of probation for his part in an unemployment fraud scheme.

According to a media release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of New York, Makahi Daevon Bryant, 20, of Brooklyn, was sentenced to three years of probation.

As part of his previously entered guilty plea to one count of access device fraud, Bryant admitted he obtained debit cards containing unemployment insurance benefits issued by the state of California in the names of other people. During September and October 2020, while a student at SUNY Delhi, Bryant made more than $13,000 in transactions using two debit cards to obtain cash, goods, and services, the release said. Bryant was not authorized to use the debit cards by the people whose names and other personal information were used to apply for the unemployment insurance benefits, or by the state of California.

Senior United States District Judge Thomas J. McAvoy also ordered Bryant to perform 60 hours of community service, pay restitution to the state of California, and forfeit assets.

This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations and the U.S. Department of Labor-Office of Inspector General, with assistance from the University Police at Delhi, and prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney John T. Chisholm, the release said.