Former SUNY student gets three years for photo hacks

Aug. 20—PLATTSBURGH — Nicholas Faber, the SUNY Plattsburgh alumnus who admitted to stealing and distributing photos from other students, was sentenced to three years in prison Thursday.

Federal prosecutors originally pushed for a four-year sentence for his offenses — computer intrusion causing damage and aggravated identity theft.

U.S. District Judge Mae D'Agostino, in Albany, handed down the sentence, which included three years of supervised release that will bar him from possessing devices that can access the internet, unless he enrolls in the Computer and Internet Monitoring Program or gets authorization from the court or the U.S. Probation Office, court documents said.

Faber was additionally ordered to pay SUNY Plattsburgh $35,430 in restitution.

BROKE INTO ACCOUNTS

The court also made the recommendation that Faber participate in sex offense specific and mental health treatment with the Bureau of Prisons.

In February, Faber admitted to breaking into numerous student email accounts starting in 2017 alongside Michael Fish to gain access to their social media accounts and cloud services, such as Snapchat, iCloud, Facebook and more, Faber's plea agreement said.

From their social media accounts, Faber and Fish were able to steal explicit and personal photos and videos from other students and would trade them with others online.

Fish pleaded guilty to the same offenses Faber did in May 2020, with the addition of possession of child pornography.

Police found multiple child pornography videos, which included children younger than 12 years old, on his laptop after a search warrant was executed at his Albany home last year on March 19, Fish's plea agreement said.

Fish attempted to discard a USB device and hide his laptop when federal agents announced themselves during the search, court documents said.

Fish is scheduled to be sentenced Nov. 3 by D'Agostino.

