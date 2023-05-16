Former Superior hotel manager faces business theft charge

May 15—SUPERIOR — A Superior woman who allegedly pocketed more than $65,000 in cash and checks from the hotel she managed made an initial appearance in Douglas County Circuit Court on Wednesday, May 10.

Christina Lee Lindgren, 49, faces one felony count of theft-business setting. A $5,000 signature bond was set for Lindgren, who was ordered to have no contact with her former employer, Best Western Hotel.

Lindgren was the general manager of the Best Western in Superior, according to the criminal complaint. As part of her duties, she would count the total amount of money collected on a daily basis and complete a daily deposit slip. Lindgren was reportedly the only employee with access to the safe.

Detective Sean Holmgren with the Superior Police Department received documents from the hotel's parent company, ZMC, and its bank, Wells Fargo. He found that 202 daily deposit slips were completed by Lindgren between May 2021 and January 2022, but she only deposited money at Wells Fargo five times during that time frame, according to the criminal complaint.

The company provided internal financial records, verified by comparing what was entered into the computer system as received by the hotel to what was deposited in the bank. No deposits were made to the bank in July, Holmgren found, although Lindgren accessed and counted the money in the safe every day. There were multiple other days in which there are missed deposits, the criminal complaint said.

From July 2021 through March 2022, $41,488.89 in cash and $24,417.74 in checks were unaccounted for, according to the criminal complaint.

Lindgren waived the time limits for a preliminary hearing, and her next court appearance was set for June 7. If convicted of the class G felony, she faces a maximum penalty of 10 years of imprisonment and a fine of up to $25,000.