Former ‘Superman’ lists his resort-like California home for $7.2 million. Take a look

You might be familiar with his face if you watched such shows as “Ripley’s Believe It or Not” or “10 Million Dollar Bigfoot Bounty,” but actor Dean Cain is most famous for his role as Clark Kent (removes glasses)/Superman in the TV series “Lois and Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.”

Now he’s put his lavish Malibu, California, estate on the market for $7.2 million.

“This single level home with pool and spa is situated on a large lot with an incredible 280 coastline and city lights view,” the listing on BrianMerrick.com says.

Dean Cain participates during a Q&A panel on day two at Wizard World at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

The four-bedroom, five-bathroom, 3,302-square-foot home has an abundance of features including:

Hardwood floors

High living room ceilings

Private yard

Terraced garden

Fruit and avocado orchard

There is also a bonus “lookout” loft on the property.

“The proximity to beaches, downtown Malibu shopping, local eateries, and the ability to join the Pepperdine Crest Club for access to athletic facilities and events make this property the perfect way to enjoy the Malibu way of life,” the listing says.

The listing is held by Brian Merrick of Coldwell Banker Malibu.

‘Misfortune’ haunts this estate for sale in Colorado and needs a happy ending. See it