Former Supreme Court head Knyazev released on bail

Former head of Ukraine’s Supreme Court Vsevolod Knyazev, charged with accepting a $2.7 million bribe, has been released on a UAH 18.2 million ($486,000) bail, Ukrainian anti-corruption watchdog Anti-Corruption Action Center (AntAC) reported via Telegram on Jan. 31.

On Jan. 30, the judge of the High Anti-Corruption Court reduced Knyazev's bail from UAH 20 million to UAH 18.2 million. Today, he will be able to leave the pre-trial detention center.

Read also: DBR concludes investigation on 2023 Kyiv court explosions, charges six detention center employees

According to AntAC, it’s unlikely that anyone from Knyazev's family could have paid the bail amount, as all his assets had been seized. In December 2023, Knyazev’s lawyers said that his family could contribute a maximum of UAH 10 million.

Read also: Anti-graft court refuses to jail ex-official in $40 million military contract fraud probe

On May 15, 2023, Ukraine’s Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) confirmed Knyazev was arrested in a case involving accepting a $2.7 million bribe.

Read also: Ukrainian scheme to evade conscription uncovered by State Bureau of Investigations

On May 16, the Supreme Court removed Knyazev from his leadership position, in a vote of no confidence.

On Oct. 4, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) reportedly completed the investigation of the case.

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine