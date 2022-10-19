Former surgeon gets 10 years probation for assaulting woman in Athens

A surgeon was sentenced to 10 years on probation Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to a charge stemming from a sexual encounter that followed a visit to a strip club in Athens.

Zachary Forrest Solomon, 37, who has been living in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, since shortly after his arrest in October 2019, this week entered a plea to aggravated battery in Clarke County Superior Court.

The plea was entered as an Alford plea in which the defendant can still maintain his innocence, but believes the plea is done in his best interest.

Child death: Argument in Winder leads to shooting death of 11-year-old girl, wounding of woman, police say

Skateboard crash: Stacey Abrams campaign worker in Athens injured in skateboard collision

Solomon, standing between his defense lawyers, Ed Tolley and Kim Stephens, was asked if he was pleading guilty, but he appeared hesitant for a few seconds before saying, “Guilty under Alford.”

Senior Superior Court Judge Thomas Hodges accepted the plea terms announced by the defense team and Western Circuit Assistant District Attorneys Zaine Thistle and Tyler Normandia.

Thistle said the victim, who was then 27 years old, “is on board” with the plea agreement. She attended the sentencing.

Under the agreement, the state dismissed charges of rape, aggravated sodomy, aggravated assault, peeping tom and battery. Solomon was provided a first offender sentence, meaning that if he successfully completes probation, his felony record will be removed.

Oconee Blotter: Oconee woman conned by alleged oil rigger with a broken back

Cycling death: Athens man dies from injuries sustained in September bicycle crash on Prince Avenue

Solomon also received a consent order to hide his criminal record from public view in the Clerk of Court’s office while he is on probation, a law that some defendants use to conceal the records of their clients. This law was also used recently in the case of a former University of Georgia athlete, whose rape case was dismissed. Within two hours of his plea, Solomon’s case file was no longer available in the clerk’s public records.

Story continues

A jury of eight women was already seated to hear the case when Solomon's plea was entered.

The charge against Solomon occurred Oct. 13, 2019, when Solomon, who was a surgeon in Rome, Georgia came to Athens to attend a UGA football game.

Solomon graduated UGA in 2007, and proceeded with his medical studies at George Washington University, Memorial Health University Medical Center in Savannah and Tufts University in Boston, specializing in the heart, lungs and esophagus.

Solomon’s medical license has been suspended, Tolley said.

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Rape trial in Athens ends with surgeon pleading guilty to assault