Former Suring ice cream shop owner Tyler Readman agrees to deal where child sex assault charge would be dismissed

OCONTO - A former Suring ice cream shop owner convicted in January 2020 of inappropriately touching a female employee will now have his charge eventually dismissed under an agreement.

Tyler J. Readman, 48, of Pound, pleaded no contest to an amended charge of fourth-degree sexual assault under a deferred entry of judgment agreement on Oct. 16. Under the agreement, Readman must stay out of legal trouble for nine months and upon completion the court will dismiss the charge.

"We felt very confident about our chances at trial, but obviously the state also recognized the challenges they had with their case, so that’s why they offered such a good deal," defense attorney Jason D. Luczak said. "(This) basically gives us some certainty that at the end of those nine months the case will be dismissed and Mr. Readman can move on with his life."

Readman was found guilty by jury during a 2020 trial of repeated sexual assault of the same child, a felony punishable by up to 40 years in prison. However, Oconto County Judge Michael T. Judge vacated the conviction in a ruling and ordered a new trial following testimony that the defense wasn't told about a witness possibly being coached on what to testify.

Readman was originally charged July 31, 2018, following a two-month investigation. Two girls testified that Readman had either touched, squeezed, slapped or grabbed their buttocks while working at Dairy Delite Depot, which Readman owned.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

The girl whose testimony led to Readman’s conviction said the touching occurred during store’s 2017 season, when she was 14 and 15 years old.

Readman didn’t testify at his trial. He denied any wrongdoing in an interview with Suring’s police chief and a state Division of Criminal Investigation agent.

Readman was acquitted at trial of fourth-degree sexual assault charge, relating to a second employee.

The Dairy Delite Depot since closed and reopened this spring, under new owners, as Nifty Cone.

"(This was a) very painful process," Luczak said. "(Readman) always maintained his innocence throughout this process, and really only took this deal to get that type of certainty. But he has, obviously, just the mere fact of being charged with a crime this serious, it’s had really adverse consequences in his life so he was happy to resolve this case in a manner that he did, but obviously he has really lost a lot along the way throughout this whole process."

A three-day jury trial was scheduled for Oct. 18-20, but the deferred prosecution agreement was reached ahead of the trial.

The agreement requires Readman to have no unsupervised contact with the two girls.

Contact Kevin Dittman at 920-431-8416 or kdittman@gannett.com.

MORE: Crivitz man sentenced to federal prison for PPP fraud, illegally receiving $20,833 from government

MORE: Zombie Shoot, haunted house: Halloween events serve up chills in Oconto County

FOR MORE OCONTO COUNTY NEWS: Check out our website!

This article originally appeared on Green Bay Press-Gazette: Former Suring ice cream shop owner agrees to deal on sex assault charge