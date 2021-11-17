A former Sussex woman pleaded guilty to prostitution at local massage parlor

A former Sussex woman accused of keeping a place of prostitution at two Waukesha County massage parlors has pleaded guilty to one count of prostitution and two counts of services for massage therapy without a proper license in Waukesha County Circuit Court.

Ying Wang, 53, now lives in Virginia Beach, Virginia, according to online court records.

Two felony charges of keeping a place of prostitution were dismissed Nov. 9 and read into the record, online court records show. The charges she pleaded guilty to are all misdemeanors.

According to the complaint:

The Waukesha County Sheriff's office received a complaint in May 2019 that a masseuse named Amanda — which turned out to be an American nickname for Wang — "provided more than a body massage" — at Avalon Massage, N64 W24678 Main St., Sussex.

Wang's husband, Kerry Kearns, owns Avalon Massage, and Lily Massage, 13810 W. Greenfield Ave., Brookfield.

Investigators surveilled both massage parlors and saw Wang working there. They also noted that only men visited the facility during business hours.

At Avalon Massage, Wang suggested to an undercover detective in February 2020 that he should undress completely so he could "feel good." She later made suggestive comments and gestures, implying sexual contact, and asked the undercover detective "This what you want?" She added that the additional service would require more money.

More: Brookfield officials deny operating permit to new owner of massage parlor linked to prostitution

Later in the month, another detective visited Lily Massage, where a female employee touched him inappropriately, the complaint said. As in the previous incident, the woman suggested a sexual service would require additional money.

Wang's sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 2.

Cathy Kozlowicz can be reached at 262-361-9132 or cathy.kozlowicz@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @kozlowicz_cathy.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: A former Sussex woman pleaded guilty to one count of prostitution