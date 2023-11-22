Former Sutton contractor accused of local fraud evades Connecticut police

WORCESTER - Former Sutton contractor Sean J. Brennan, wanted in Worcester for skipping charges of theft, is still on the run from authorities eight months later.

“It’s ridiculous,” said Nancy Bode, a Connecticut woman in her 70s who alleges Brennan owes her nearly $100,000, in a telephone interview from her East Haven home last week.

Bode is one of many who have accused Brennan, who has done multiple jail stints, of bilking them during business dealings.

She’s the only one of his alleged victims who lives on his street.

“It’s very frustrating,” said Bode, who says she has watched Brennan come and go from the home he shares with his significant other despite warrants for his arrest.

A Worcester Superior Court judge issued a warrant for Brennan in March after he skipped a court hearing regarding an indictment dating to 2016.

His eight counts include accusations of larceny from multiple individuals, as well as allegations that he failed to return expensive contracting equipment from local businesses.

Brennan’s lawyer withdrew from the case after his default and a new one has not been listed.

Police in Worcester County have told the T&G Brennan is a smooth talker who has beaten theft allegations by framing them as legitimate business disputes.

Bode has a $98,000 civil judgment in Connecticut against Brennan, who she alleges ripped her off during a home renovation.

She said she has yet to see any payment on the judgment, which a judge imposed in 2018 after Brennan failed to appear in New Haven Superior Court.

Bode said she was outraged when she learned that Brennan has a home improvement contractor’s registration in Connecticut.

State officials there confirmed the registration is active, despite Brennan providing them with an East Haven address that does not exist in that town’s records.

“We do not verify addresses as part of the application process,” Kaitlyn Krasselt, a spokeswoman for the Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection, wrote in an email.

Bode said she complained to the Department of Consumer Protection Oct. 18 about Brennan but never heard back. Krasselt said the agency does not have a record of the complaint.

“DCP looks into all complaints and allegations of misconduct filed with our agency against registered contractors,” she wrote. “If it is determined a contractor violated state laws and regulations related to home improvement work, action could be taken against a credential.”

Bode said Brennan’s listing of an incorrect address ought to be grounds to revoke his registration.

“That’s got to change,” she said of the department’s practice of not checking addresses.

Robert T. Douglas of Grafton, who alleges Brennan stole $3,000 from him after promising to work on his garage, has long been incredulous that he hasn’t been arrested.

Douglas said he recently asked local prosecutors for an update in the case and was told there wasn’t much they could do unless Brennan was arrested in Connecticut.

Massachusetts police aren’t authorized to travel to Connecticut to arrest Brennan on the Worcester warrant. But he also faces a warrant out of Waterford, Connecticut, on charges of identity theft and forgery, and could be extradited to Massachusetts if arrested by Connecticut police.

Spencer Police Officer Stephen LeBrun, whose department has outstanding charges against Brennan, said detectives contacted East Haven police Nov. 15 after the Telegram & Gazette inquired about efforts to locate Brennan.

Later that night, East Haven police showed up at Brennan’s home, Bode told the T&G, but were unable to find him.

Bode said her home cameras showed Brennan’s vehicle leaving the area within hours of the police search and that police appear to be continuing to try to find him.

“They go by several times a day now,” she said Nov. 17. “I feel good about that.”

Police in East Haven did not return emails seeking comment.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Former Sutton contractor Sean Brennan remains at large