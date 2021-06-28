Former SW Minnesota care agency operator gets 7¾-year terms for cheating Medicaid out of $1.8M

A former home-care nursing agency operator in southwestern Minnesota was sentenced to 7¾ years for cheating Medicaid out of more than $1.8 million by submitting several thousand false claims over three years.

Remona L. Brown, 55, was sentenced last week after jurors convicted her in May on several counts of aiding and abetting fraud in connection with the scheme from 2012 to 2015 that centered on the now defunct Caring & Compassionate Healthcare Agency in Worthington.

Brown, of Lansing, Mich., will serve the first five years in prison and the balance on supervised release.

Her sentence also calls for her to make full restitution for the $1,860,155.57 she was accused of stealing.

Nearly 6,000 fraudulent claims were submitted to the government agency over a three-year period, according to the Minnesota Attorney General's Office, which prosecuted the case.

Many of the proceeds from the fraudulent billing were deposited in bank accounts in Michigan controlled by Brown's family members, who sent some of the proceeds back to Brown, the office said. The agency also had a location in Michigan.

According to the Attorney General's Office, Brown's agency billed for registered nurse and licensed practical nurse services when the services were actually provided by less costly personal care assistants, medical assistants and certified nursing assistants. At other times, the agency billed for services that were not provided.

Separately, Brown was charged in Michigan in connection with a plot to distribute illegitimate opioid prescriptions.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482