Former Sweetie Pie star Timothy Norman sentenced to life in prison for plotting nephew’s murder

(Fox2Now/Screenshot )

FormerWelcome to Sweetie Pie’s star Timothy Norman has been sentenced to life in federal prison for arranging the killing of his nephew.

The sentencing comes after Norman, 43, was convicted last year on conspiracy to commit murder-for-hire, murder-for-hire, and conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud charges, KSDK reported.

The disgraced reality TV star and his nephew, 21-year-old Andre Montgomery, both starred in the long-running OWN show about a popular soul-food business founded in the St Louis area by Robbie Montgomery – Norman’s mother and Andre’s grandmother.

He hired two people to kill Montgomery on 14 March 2016, having previously taken out a $450,000 life insurance on him in 2015.

Norman has denied participating in the plot. Last week, he took to Instagram to say he was innocent.

“Thank you for all the prayers. I’m still in disbelief. The feds know 100% I did not do those insurance policies,” he posted. “But the jury didn’t hear that. And not one person got on the stand and said that I told them to hurt my nephew. They destroyed my name and image so you guys wouldn’t search for the truth.”

This is a developing story ... check again for updates.