Former Symmes Valley coach Webb found guilty of voyeurism

Nov. 16—After a two-day trial on Monday and Tuesday, former head Symmes Valley football coach and athletic director Russell Webb was found guilty of one count of third-degree felony tampering with evidence and one count of third-degree misdemeanor voyeurism.

He could face up to three years in jail.

Webb, who has been in the Symmes Valley School system for 25 years, was indicted in May. According to the indictment, on Feb. 17, Webb "did, for the purpose of sexually arousing or gratifying the person's self, commit trespass, or otherwise surreptitiously invaded the privacy of another, to spy or eavesdrop upon another" and then, on or about Feb. 22, "knowing that an official investigation was in progress did alter, destroy, conceal or remove any record, document or thing with the purpose to impair its value or availability as evidence."

Webb "was in a trusted position to protect children and instead he violated that duty of care," said Lawrence County prosecutor Brigham Anderson in a press release. "The evidence in this case proved that on Feb. 22, 2022, the defendant secretly recorded a juvenile while changing clothes in his office. Once he discovered he had been caught he destroyed the recording device."

The felony charge carries a maximum sentence of three years in jail. The misdemeanor charge has a maximum sentence of 60 days in jail and would require him registering as a sex offender.

Webb has a sentence hearing before Lawrence County Common Pleas Judge Andy Ballard at 8:30 a.m. on Dec. 6.

Webb is being held in the Lawrence County Jail until his sentencing hearing.

In May, the Symmes Valley Local School District released a statement that said once it learned of the allegations, the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office was contacted with the information and Webb was placed on administrative leave and was not be permitted to return to duties involving District students.