Former T.J. Martell Foundation VP charged in $3.7 million embezzlement scheme

Melissa Goodwin, a former vice-president at the T.J. Martell Foundation, has been charged with wire fraud in a scheme to defraud the charity out of $3.7 million.

The Department of Justice alleged the 55-year-old used the foundation's money to purchase expensive and rare alcohols, plane tickets, hotel stays and as part of a multimillion dollar ticketing scheme.

The T.J. Martell Foundation – which battles life-threatening illnesses – long has been a favorite charity for Music Row, often tapping country music’s biggest names for performers and honorees for its annual Nashville Honors Gala fundraiser.

The charity started in 1975 when longtime pop/rock music industry executive Tony Martell was looking for a way to honor the life of his 19-year-old son, T.J., who died after a two-year battle with leukemia

The foundation raises money by soliciting in-kind donations, like concert tickets and memorabilia, from celebrities and then auctioning off those donations for a profit.

As part of the ticketing scheme, Goodwin used a credit card she obtained in the foundation's name to purchase concerts tickets to shows like Celine Dion and Lady Gaga and sporting events like Super Bowl LIV, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Nashville.

Goodwin then provided the tickets to a charity auction house claiming the charity had received them at no cost or a discounted rate, according to federal officials.

To conceal the purchases, she falsified credit card and bank statements, federal prosecutors say. In addition, the DOJ alleged Goodwin forged the foundation's CEO signature on checks totaling nearly $1 million.

If convicted, Goodwin faces up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

