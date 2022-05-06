Former Tabor Correctional officer jailed after sheriff's deputies seize drugs, 99 firearms from Lumberton home

May 6—LUMBERTON — A former Tabor Correctional Institution officer has been charged with multiple drug offenses after a Thursday search of a home yielded drugs and the discovery of 99 firearms, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

Derek C. Madden, 32, of Lumberton, was charged with two counts of trafficking opium or heroin, possession with intent to sell or deliver cocaine, two counts of possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to manufacture, sell and deliver a Schedule III controlled substance, maintaining a dwelling for a controlled substance, nine counts of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of drug paraphernalia and simple possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, according to the Robeson County Sheriff's Office.

Madden was placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1,075,000 secured bond, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Madden resigned Friday from his post as a correctional officer at Tabor Correctional Institution, according to John Bull, a Communications officer for Prisons at the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

"The Department of Public Safety has zero tolerance for any staff involved in any illegal activity and is cooperating fully in this investigation. The Department has many hard-working correctional professionals and it takes staff arrests very seriously. These allegations are under internal investigation as well," Bull said in a statement.

His arrest came after Sheriff's Office Opioid Overdose Investigators, Drug Enforcement Division Investigators, SWAT Team Operators and Community Impact Team members searched a home on the 8000 block of N.C. 72 East in Lumberton.

"During the course of the investigation and search a quantity of cocaine, fentanyl, suboxone strips, methadone, prescription pills, drug paraphernalia, U.S. Currency and 99 firearms were located and seized," according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone with additional information or any information regarding drug activity in Robeson County is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff's Office Drug Enforcement Division at 910-671-3191 or email drugs@robesoncoso.org.

The Robesonian will update this story as more information becomes available.