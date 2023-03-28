Former Taiwan leader Ma views Sun Yat-sen tomb in China tour

HAN GUAN NG and HUIZHONG WU
·3 min read

NANJING, China (AP) — Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou began a 12-day tour of China with a symbolism-laden visit to the mausoleum where the founding father of both China and Taiwan is entombed.

Ma visited the Sun Yat-sen Mausoleum in Nanjing, the capital when Ma's Nationalist Party (Kuomingtang) ruled China in the early part of the 20th century. The party claimed to be the legitimate ruler of China for decades and is seen as more sympathetic to integration or unification with the mainland than the ruling Democratic People’s Party.

There, he paid tribute to Sun Yat-sen, the founder of the Republic of China and the Nationalist Party, giving a short speech and then bowing in front of the memorial.

“The people of both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to the Chinese nation, are children of Yandi and the Yellow Emperor,” he told a group of Chinese and Taiwanese reporters who had been allowed to follow him on the trip, referring to mythical emperors revered as founders of China’s dominant Han ethnicity.

Ma's tour of China comes as tensions between Taiwan and China rise, aggravated by an antagonistic U.S.-China relationship. Taiwan, where the Kuomingtang retreated after losing the civil war in China, is today a self-governed democracy and the U.S. is its largest unofficial ally. China, however claims the island as its own.

Ma's tour comes a few days after Taiwan lost yet another diplomatic ally to China, which has spent the past seven years pressuring countries to switch diplomatic recognition from Taiwan to China.

He has framed the trip as an effort to lower tensions by promoting exchanges, bringing Taiwanese college students with him on the visit, and has said he hopes that his trip could help lower tensions. Observers expect the visit to be more symbolic than substantive.

“Both sides must pursue peace, otherwise, neither will have a future,” he said.

Ma praised Sun, who advocated for a modern Chinese nation and the overthrow of the Manchu Qing Dynasty. It was Sun who founded the Republic of China in 1912, and ruled over the mainland, very briefly. After the retreat to Taiwan, the Kuomingtang continued to call their nation the Republic of China. Meanwhile, the Communist Party took over the mainland in 1949, and renamed the country the People’s Republic of China.

Outside the mausoleum, a crowd of curious onlookers and tourists gathered in the morning to see if they could catch a glimpse of the former President.

Most of the regular tourists expecting to be able to see the mausoleum and the surrounding park found themselves blocked from entering, though a lucky few who had reserved in advance were allowed to enter the site.

“Even though there are some difficulties on the official front, as long as there are benefits to the public and you can build a good foundation, then this will be good for the unification of both sides,” said Chen Shao'an, who had come to the mausoleum to see Ma.

Ma is also visiting the China Modern History Museum, which is the site of the old Presidential Palace in Nanjing.

—-

Wu reported from Taipei, Taiwan. Olivia Zhang in Nanjing contributed to this report.

Recommended Stories

  • Kim calls for ramping up N.Korea's 'weapon-grade nuclear material'

    Leader Kim Jong Un called for North Korea to expand production of "weapon-grade nuclear materials", state media said Tuesday, as Pyongyang unveiled what appeared to be a new, smaller tactical nuclear warhead.He called on them to expand "the production of weapon-grade nuclear materials" for an "exponential" increase in the North's arsenal.

  • Former Taiwan president arrives in China pledging peace

    TAOYUAN, Taiwan (Reuters) -Taiwan's ex-President Ma Ying-jeou became on Monday the first sitting or former Taiwanese leader to visit mainland China since the Communist revolution in 1949, saying he hoped to bring about peace and improve relations. Ma's office said he was met at Shanghai's Pudong airport by officials including Chen Yuanfeng, deputy head of China's Taiwan Affairs Office. The visit has been criticised by the ruling Democratic Progressive Party of Ma's successor Tsai Ing-wen.

  • Do you need a permit in North Carolina to use weed for medical purposes? What to know

    Cannabis use is permitted for those suffering from certain disorders.

  • Japanese boxing champion Murata hangs up gloves

    Japan's former world and Olympic boxing champion Ryota Murata announced his retirement Tuesday, saying he had run out of challenges following his loss last year to Kazakh star Gennady Golovkin.He became a big star in his home country after beating Brazil's Esquiva Falcao to win gold at the London Games, becoming Japan's first Olympic boxing champion since 1964.

  • Asian shares mostly rise on relief over US bank strength

    Asian shares were mostly higher on Tuesday as investors got some relief from worries over troubled U.S. lenders with a planned takeover of failed Silicon Valley Bank. Hong Kong's Hang Seng rose nearly 1.1% to 19,773.37, while the Shanghai Composite slipped 0.2% to 3,245.81. Markets have been in turmoil following Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, the second-largest U.S. bank failure in history, earlier this month, and then the third-largest failure, by New York-based Signature Bank.

  • NATO criticises Putin for 'dangerous' nuclear rhetoric

    STORY: NATO on Sunday criticized Vladimir Putin for what it called his "dangerous and irresponsible" nuclear rhetoric.This comes after the Russian president said Saturday he would station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, Ukraine's neighbor.Putin likened it to the U.S. stationing its weapons in Europe, while insisting that Russia would not violate its nuclear non-proliferation promises.A NATO spokesperson said in emailed comments to Reuters on Sunday that "Russia has consistently broken its arms control commitments."It's one of Russia's most pronounced nuclear signals since the beginning of its invasion of Ukraine 13 months ago.And Ukraine's foreign ministry on Sunday called for an extraordinary meeting of the UN Security Council and for the international community to "take decisive measures" to prevent Russia's use of nuclear weapons.Washington played down concerns -- White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said the U.S. had seen no sign that Putin had moved any nuclear weapons.Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces have managed to blunt Russia's offensive in and around the embattled eastern city of Bakhmut, the scene of brutal fighting in the last few months.Ukraine's General Staff said on Sunday that Ukrainian forces had repelled 85 Russian attacks over the past 24 hours in several parts of the eastern front, including Bakhmut.Separately, Britain's defense ministry said the months-long Russian assault on the city had stalled, mainly as a result of heavy troop losses.Reuters could not immediately verify the battlefield reports.

  • A viral image of Pope Francis dressed in a stylish white puffer coat that fooled social media users was actually generated by AI

    An AI expert told Insider that AI-generated images sometimes have telltale signs such as a "very distinctive plasticky hyper-realistic," look.

  • Kyiv calls for UN Security Council session over Putin's nuclear plans

    Ukraine on Sunday fiercely criticized plans by Russian President Vladimir Putin to station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus and called for an emergency U.N. Security Council session to address the move. Putin announced the decision on Saturday, saying it would not violate nuclear non-proliferation promises and Russia would not hand off control of the weapons to Belarus. "Russia once again confirms its chronic inability to be a responsible steward of nuclear weapons as a means of deterrence and prevention of war, not as a tool of threats and intimidation," the ministry said.

  • NFL Legend Makes Surprising Las Vegas Strip Move

    The Las Vegas Strip is home to every type of restaurant you can think of that has been designed by any one of the top celebrity chefs in the country. The list of celebrity chefs who have restaurants in Vegas reads like a daily television listing on the Food Network or Cooking Channel.

  • Ukraine gets new heavy tanks, Russia doubles down on nuke plans

    Germany and Britain have delivered Western heavy tanks to Ukraine, officials said Monday, providing a key infusion of armored firepower that will aid Kyiv's battle against invading Russian troops.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told journalists on Monday that Berlin had provided "very modern" Leopard battle tanks to Kyiv, with the defence ministry later saying 18 were delivered.

  • German Leopard 2 tanks have reached Ukraine

    The 18 Leopard 2 battle tanks pledged by Germany to support Ukraine in its war against Russia have arrived in Ukraine, the German Defence Ministry said on Monday. Germany agreed in January to supply the tanks, regarded as among the best in the West's arsenal, overcoming misgivings about sending heavy weaponry that Kyiv says is crucial to defeat Russia's invasion but Moscow casts as a dangerous provocation. "I'm sure that they can make a decisive contribution on the front," German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius said in a tweet.

  • Xi hails Middle East thaw in call with Saudi crown prince

    Chinese President Xi Jinping lauded what he called the easing of tensions in the Middle East during a call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Tuesday, state media reported.Crown Prince Mohammed on Tuesday "expressed the Kingdom's appreciation for the Chinese initiative to support efforts to develop neighbourly relations" between the two sides, according to the official Saudi Press Agency.

  • Germany to buy up to 28 howitzers to help replace arms rushed to Ukraine

    Germany aims to purchase up to 28 self-propelled howitzers to replace weapons rushed to Ukraine out of army stocks last year, according to a budget draft seen by Reuters on Monday. Heavy artillery-type weapons such as howitzers, long perceived as arms of the past by military experts, have made a huge comeback as Ukraine seeks to repel a Russian invasion. The German parliament's budget committee will decide on the howitzer deal at a session on Wednesday.

  • Finland's NATO membership: What's next?

    Finland has moved one step closer to joining NATO after Hungary ratified the Nordic country’s bid on Monday. A similar decision is expected in the coming weeks from Turkey, the only alliance member that hasn’t approved Finland’s membership. Hungary and Turkey - once it has ratified Finland's bid - dispatch acceptance letters to the United States which is the depositary - or safekeeper - of NATO under the alliance's 1949 founding treaty.

  • New source of water found in moon samples from China mission

    Scientists have discovered a new and renewable source of water on the moon for future explorers in lunar samples from a Chinese mission. Water was embedded in tiny glass beads in the lunar dirt where meteorite impacts occur. The beads range in size from the width of one hair to several hairs; the water content was just a miniscule fraction of that, said Hejiu Hui of Nanjing University, who took part in the study.

  • Why does Russia want tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus?

    Russian President Vladimir Putin's announcement that he intends to deploy tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Belarus appears to be another attempt to raise the stakes in the conflict in Ukraine. It follows Putin's warnings that Moscow is ready to use “all available means” to fend off attacks on Russian territory, a reference to its nuclear arsenal. Putin said that President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus has long urged Moscow to station its nuclear weapons in his country, which has close military ties with Russia and was a staging ground for the invasion of neighboring Ukraine on Feb. 24, 2022.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Fact-Checks Trump's Crowd-Size Boast With A Damning Photo

    The late-night host has the receipts on the ex-president's rally.

  • FBI Releases Files on Ivana Trump

    (Bloomberg) -- Donald Trump’s first wife, Ivana, was under an FBI counterintelligence inquiry into allegations about her connections in her home country of Czechoslovakia in the 1990s, according to excerpts from her FBI file obtained by Bloomberg News.Most Read from BloombergFBI Releases Files on Ivana TrumpSchwab’s $7 Trillion Empire Built on Low Rates Is Showing CracksBinance and Its CEO Sued by CFTC Over US Regulatory ViolationsSaudi National Bank Chair Resigns After Credit Suisse RemarkThe i

  • Ukraine has 3 options since Putin's not giving up, war experts say. Peace talks aren't among them.

    This would be a good time for Putin to realize he can't subjugate Ukraine by force, war experts said, but he's clearly not come to this conclusion.

  • Trump Allies Beg Him Not To Sh-tpost His Way Into More Legal Trouble

    After he posted and deleted an imagine of him menacing Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg, Trump's allies have privately pushed him to post with more caution