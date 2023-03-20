Former Taiwan leader Ma Ying-jeou will visit China

FILE - Then Taiwan's President Ma Ying-jeou, left, and China's President Xi Jinping shake hands at the Shangri-la Hotel on Nov. 7, 2015, in Singapore. Former Taiwan President Ma will visit China next week, in what a spokesman called an independent bid to ease tensions between the self-ruled island and the mainland. Ma, who's a member of the opposition Nationalist Party (Kuomingtang), will lead a delegation of academics and students as well as his former presidential staffers from March 27 to April 7, his office said Sunday.(AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
1
HUIZHONG WU
·3 min read

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou will visit China next week, in what a spokesman called a bid to ease tensions between the self-ruled island and the mainland.

Ma presided over a period of warm ties with Beijing, but left office under a cloud after a trade deal with the mainland failed to win approval amid the island's largest protests since the 1990s.

Ma's proposed visit comes as China's People Liberation Army sends fighter jets towards Taiwan on a near daily basis, and as official communications between the two governments have broken off. China's ruling government claims Taiwan is part of its national territory, but Taiwan's current ruling government says it's already a sovereign state that is not part of China.

Ma, who’s a member of the opposition Nationalist Party (Kuomingtang), will lead a delegation of academics and students as well as his former presidential staffers from March 27 to April 7, his office said Sunday.

The office of President Tsai Ing-wen said Ma had notified the office of his plans Monday and that they “hoped Ma, in his role as the former head of state...can show the value of Taiwan’s democracy and freedom and the position of equality and dignity in cross-Straits exchanges.”

He will visit Nanjing, Wuhan and Changsha, as well as other cities, said Hsiao Hsu-tsen, the director of the Ma Ying-jeou Foundation on Monday, at a press conference in Taipei.

Hsiao also announced that he would bring college students from Taiwan to meet with students from Shanghai's Fudan University and Changsha's Hunan University.

“He strongly believes as both sides of the Straits have entered this frozen situation in recent years, allowing young people to have an exchange will help reduce tensions,” Hsiao said, referring to the former President. “I think no matter how many weapons we buy, it's not as good as having young people from both sides understand each other, and deepen their exchange.”

Ma will not go to Beijing, China's capital, Hsiao said.

The visit was also confirmed by China’s Taiwan Affairs Office.

During Ma’s terms in office, Taiwan and China increased contacts. Ma negotiated a trade pact with Beijing in 2010 and Chinese tourists flocked to Taiwan.

As both sides opened their borders to each other, concerns grew that Taiwan was falling inescapably into Beijing's orbit, eventually leading to a national protests over a proposed trade deal with Beijing in 2014. The protests, known as the Sunflower Movement, sparked a rally that drew more than 200,000 protesters and a 24-day occupation of Taiwan’s Parliament by students.

Ma met with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Singapore in 2015, while he was still in office. The meeting was the first between the leaders of the two sides since Taiwan split from mainland China in 1949 during the Chinese civil war, but was considered more symbolic than substantive.

In 2016, the independence-leaning Democratic Progressive Party won national elections and Beijing cut off contact with Taiwan's government, citing Tsai's refusal to endorse the idea that Taiwan and China are one country.

Recommended Stories

  • Opinion: Michigan used federal COVID-19 funds in cities across Michigan. Here's how.

    American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) state and local recovery funds that have permeated every community in Michigan.

  • Syria's Assad in UAE to mark ongoing thaw in relations

    Syrian President Bashar Assad arrived in the United Arab Emirates on Sunday, his first visit to the wealthy Gulf country since the devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria last month. Assad, who arrived with his wife, Asma, and a delegation of Syrian officials, was received by UAE President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, according to a statement from Assad’s office. Sheikh Mohammed said in a statement on Twitter that the two “held constructive talks aimed at developing relations between our two countries.”

  • Bitcoin Scored a Big Week as Banks Sold Off. Can It Last?

    Despite this past week’s rally, Bitcoin is still down nearly 40% over the past year and has fallen more than 63% from its record high.

  • 4 under-the-radar WRs the Panthers could still sign

    The Panthers can't stop at Adam Thielen. Here are four under-the-radar wide receivers Carolina can still grab in free agency.

  • China's Africa ties: why food is the new focus

    China is importing more food products such as avocados, cashews, sesame seeds and chilli peppers from Africa, as agriculture emerges as the new focus of Beijing's engagement with the continent. In the first two months of this year, Shanghai ports handled more than 40,000 tonnes of African agricultural products worth more than US$100 million, according to Shanghai Customs. By March 3, a total of 1,845 tonnes of African sesame had been imported through Shanghai's Waigaoqiao Port - 4.3 times more t

  • Sea’s Billionaire CEO Tells Staff Company Has Turned a Corner

    (Bloomberg) -- Sea Ltd. has made the changes it needs to deliver profits over the long haul, billionaire founder Forrest Li said in a memo to staff, assuring workers who had survived months of steep job cuts that the worst is over.Most Read from BloombergUBS to Buy Credit Suisse in $3.3 Billion Deal to End CrisisCredit Suisse’s $17 Billion of Risky Bonds Are Now WorthlessWarren Buffett in Contact With Biden Team on Banking CrisisCredit Suisse Said to Push Back Against UBS’s $1 Billion OfferFed a

  • Pro-Moscow voices tried to steer Ohio train disaster debate

    Soon after a train derailed and spilled toxic chemicals in Ohio last month, anonymous pro-Russian accounts started spreading misleading claims and anti-American propaganda about it on Twitter, using Elon Musk's new verification system to expand their reach while creating the illusion of credibility. The accounts, which parroted Kremlin talking points on myriad topics, claimed without evidence that authorities in Ohio were lying about the true impact of the chemical spill. The accounts spread fearmongering posts that preyed on legitimate concerns about pollution and health effects and compared the response to the derailment with America's support for Ukraine following its invasion by Russia.

  • Team USA vs. Cuba Livestream: How to Watch the World Baseball Classic Semifinal Online

    It’s a massive semifinal game in the World Baseball Classic today as Team USA and Cuba face off for a shot at the championship — here’s how to stream the game online for free

  • Car Debt Is Now So High, Americans Owe More on Their Vehicles Than They're Worth

    The Federal Reserve has been raising interest rates in an effort to slow the pace of inflation. As a result, it's gotten more expensive to borrow money in just about every capacity, whether it's a car loan, a personal loan, or a home equity loan. Many people are familiar with being underwater on a mortgage loan -- a scenario that arises when a home loan balance exceeds the value of that home.

  • 'A holy war on sprawl': States seek to shape new housing development by limiting local control

    From tent cities in the traffic circles of Washington, D.C to Los Angeles’s Skid Row, a crisis of unaffordable housing and resulting high rates of homelessness is easy to observe nationwide. Now, trailblazing efforts are being made by state lawmakers to address the issue by forcing localities to accept new housing production.

  • NBA Twitter reacts to Mavs beating Lakers at the buzzer: ‘Hall of Fame choke job’

    Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Lakers losing at the buzzer to the Mavericks.

  • Flagstar Bank to take over most of Signature Bank’s deposits, FDIC says

    Flagstar Bank, a subsidiary of New York Community Bankcorp Inc., on Sunday agreed to assume most of Signature Bank's deposits and some of its loans.

  • Male Model Says Lovelorn Socialite Hired Detectives to Destroy Him

    Photo Illustration by Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/InstagramIn March 2021, male model Trevor Dutch Shapiro was climbing the steps to his New York City apartment when a stranger approached him with a folder and announced: “This is for you from the people in Italy.”Inside the folder, Shapiro says he found photographs of a female friend with her then-boyfriend, who was apparently misidentified as Shapiro. The package also contained a list of Shapiro’s relatives, and personal information, includin

  • 6 Big Shakeups to Social Security in 2023

    Social Security will be seeing a lot of changes this year, many of them tied to the biggest cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in more than 40 years. The new COLA will impact payments to Social Security...

  • Ritz-Carlton's new luxury cruise ship will sail in 2024 starting at $6,800 per person — see inside the 456-guest 'yacht'

    Reservations for Ilma's 2024 itineraries opened as Ritz-Carlton's first cruise vessel has been "booking quite well," the cruise line said.

  • BBC accused of unfairly blaming pheasants for adder decline in latest impartiality row

    The BBC has been accused of lacking impartiality in its coverage of the decline of adders in the UK by leading countryside campaigners.

  • China’s Xi set to meet Putin in effort to weaken US standing at 'highly significant' gathering

    Xi is expected to arrive in Russia on Monday where he is set to meet with Putin during his visit. Observers worry Beijing and Moscow are seeking to create a new world order.

  • 5 gunshot and hundreds of shrapnel wounds: Bakhmut defender being treated in Ivano-Frankivsk

    Doctors are fighting for the life of a Kharkiv resident who sustained severe injuries during hostilities in Bakhmut. The man suffered five gunshot wounds and had over 200 pieces of shrapnel stuck in his arms and legs.

  • Pepper-grinder move unwelcome in Japan high school tourney

    Lars Nootbaar's imaginary pepper-grinder was the talk of World Baseball Classic games in Japan, but the fun-loving gesture by the St. Louis Cardinals outfielder does not appear welcome in Japan's popular high school baseball tournament. When a player for Tohoku High School twisted his two fists together — imitating Nootbaar — after getting on first base Saturday, the umpire told him to stop. Hiroshi Sato, manager for Tohoku High School, defended his player.

  • ‘Ozempic Face’ Has Nothing To Do With The Diabetes Drug Itself

    Using Ozempic for weight loss could lead to sagging of the skin, especially in the face, known as "Ozempic face." Here's why it happens and how to fix it.