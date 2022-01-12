Former Tallahassee ethics officer signs deferred prosecution agreement in stalking case

Karl Etters, Tallahassee Democrat
·1 min read
City Ethics Officer Julie Meadows-Keefe.
Julie Meadows-Keefe, the former Tallahassee ethics officer charged a year ago with stalking, entered into a deferred prosecution agreement with the State Attorney’s Office.

Finalized on Jan. 3, the agreement is an alternative to trial for Meadows-Keefe, according to court records. Over the next 12 months, she will have to not have contact with the alleged victim or his family, among other conditions.

Additionally, if the alleged victim files another civil injunction against Meadows-Keefe in the next 10 years she cannot contest it, according to court records. Meadows-Keefe's attorney, Ryan Davis of Tallahassee, declined to comment on the agreement.

Back story:

Meadows-Keefe was accused of cyberstalking former Tallahassee City Auditor Bert Fletcher, with whom she had a romantic relationship during their time at the city and afterward.

The arrest marked the latest chapter in a saga involving Meadows-Keefe, who was once responsible for training city elected officials and employees on ethics, and whose personal drama became a focus at Ethics Board meetings.

Just weeks before she was arrested, she settled a retaliation lawsuit against the city. In 2019, she filed her own stalking injunction against a man who claimed she bullied him online and tried to force her resignation. She left the Ethics Board in 2020.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Julie Meadows-Keefe avoids trial in Tallahassee stalking case

