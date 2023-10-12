Former Tampa cop denied qualified immunity in wrongful death lawsuit

A former Tampa police officer who is being sued for wrongful death after hitting a suspect with his squad car has been denied protection under a law that often shields officers accused of wrongdoing from lawsuits.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit on Wednesday dismissed Brian Kremler’s appeal for qualified immunity, court documents show. The decision comes after U.S. District Court Judge Mary Scriven denied Kremler’s request for qualified immunity in January. The appeals court wrote that it does not have the jurisdiction to overturn Scriven’s decision and agreed with the district court that the facts of the case should be considered by a jury.

In 2017, Kremler stopped Dusharn Weems in a vehicle that was reported stolen two days earlier. Weems fled from the stop on foot. Dashcam video shows Kremler following Weems into a parking lot and striking Weems with his squad car. Weems died in the hospital three days later from his injuries, leaving behind a young daughter.

Shanteria Cooks, the mother of Weems’ child, filed a wrongful death lawsuit in 2019. The city of Tampa is also named as a defendant in the lawsuit and is represented by senior assistant city attorney Ursula Richardson.

Scriven in January wrote that there was enough evidence supporting Cooks that a reasonable jury could find that “officer Kremler acted willfully or with malice when he used clearly excessive force to seize Weems.” Kremler and his attorney, Andrew Dayes, appealed Scriven’s decision in May.

The appeals court opinion said that Kremler testified during a hearing that he was acting within the scope of his duties and did not violate any laws. Cooks said Kremler used illegal force to apprehend Weems, in violation of the Fourth Amendment’s protection against unreasonable search and seizures, and wrongfully caused Weems’ death.

The appeals court said that Kremler conceded during an oral argument that if a jury were to believe Cooks’ version of events, then he could be found to have violated the law. But Kremler disagreed that a jury would side with Cooks in court.

“Instead, he argues that the undisputed evidence reflects that Weems posed a threat of serious physical harm to the officers as well as the public and Kremler did not intentionally strike Weems with his vehicle,” the appeals court wrote.

The court opinion said that Kremler also asked the appeals court to exclude the testimony of an expert witness who testified on behalf of Cooks.

Kremler joined the Tampa Police Department in 2015. Florida Department of Law Enforcement records say Kremler voluntarily left the department in November of 2019. The department did not respond to multiple emails with questions about the case, including why Kremler left the department.

A representative at Dayes’ office said the legal team could not comment on the case due to the ongoing litigation.

Cooks is represented by attorneys Michael Maddux, Jennifer Szymczak, Haydee Oropesa and Luke Lirot. Her legal team also said it could not comment due to the ongoing litigation.

No date has been scheduled yet for a trial in this case.