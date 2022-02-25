Former Taos investigator sentenced to one year for distributing child porn

Feb. 25—State District Court Judge T. Glenn Ellington on Thursday sentenced Tomas Trujillo, a former investigator with the District Attorney's Office in Taos, to a year in jail following Trujillo's guilty plea to one count of child sexual exploitation.

Trujillo had been accused of distributing child pornography.

The New Mexico Attorney General's Office said in a statement Trujillo was formerly an affiliate of the New Mexico Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which trained him to investigate the type of crime he had committed.

"It is disheartening to believe that an individual who was trained to protect children would choose instead to exploit them," Attorney General Hector Balderas said in the statement. "We will continue to enforce the rule of law regardless of job title."

Trujillo will be required to wear an ankle monitor for a year after his release. He will then be placed on probation for five years, the statement said.

The case was investigated by the FBI and special agents from the Attorney General's Office and prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Jonathan Gardner.