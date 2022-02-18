Former Tarrant chief medical examiner accused of driving business into bankruptcy

A former Tarrant County medical examiner who left his position after dozens of mistakes were found in at least 27 of his autopsies has filed a lawsuit against his former boss and business partner.

Dr. Marc Krouse was originally suspended from performing autopsies in homicide cases in November 2020. He was placed on administrative leave four months later and left the office in April.

His boss, Dr. Nizam Peerwani, retired in late 2021 after more than 40 years at the office.

Now, Krouse is accusing Peerwani of secretly driving their business into bankruptcy. Krouse and Peerwani were not employed by Tarrant County and were contracted through their business, Anatomic and Forensic Pathology Consultants, which is no longer in existence.

Peerwani did not return a call from the Star-Telegram on Thursday evening. A message left for Krouse’s attorney, Donald Godwin, was not returned.

Allegations against Peerwani

Krouse alleged in the lawsuit that Peerwani dissolved Anatomic and Forensic Pathology Consultants without Krouse’s knowledge or consent after misrepresenting their financial standings. The lawsuit was filed Thursday in Tarrant County and does not say how much Krouse is seeking in damages.

Their professional relationship began in 1979 when Peerwani’s entity, MDPA, entered into a contract with Tarrant County to complete autopsies. Peerwani, the chief medical examiner, hired Krouse to be his deputy medical examiner for MDPA.

In the early 1980s, the lawsuit says, Peerwani and Krouse created the new 50/50 partnership, which continued to contract with Tarrant County. Their work included being called as expert witnesses during trial, performing private autopsies for families and federal prisoners, and performing autopsies for counties.

During the early years of Anatomic and Forensic Pathology Consultants’ existence, Peerwani made an arrangement with Tarrant County leaders: The men could perform autopsies for their private work in the county’s facilities as long as they paid the county a per case fee, according to the lawsuit. They would keep 60% of the revenue and Tarrant County received the rest.

Krouse did not consent to the new agreement, according to the lawsuit.

They were not required to pay Tarrant County any percentage of their private practice work that was completed outside of the county’s facilities. The income they earned from that work went into the business and was split at the end of every month, according to the lawsuit.

But at some point, the lawsuit alleges that Peerwani began to deposit the money into his own account and wrote transfers to Anatomic and Forensic Pathology Consultants.

Krouse learned much later that the business had gone bankrupt, according to the lawsuit.

In or around 2018, Peerwani dissolved AFC without Krouse knowing, according to the lawsuit. Krouse didn’t learn of the dissolution until 2019 even though he was a 50% owner in the business.

The pair’s partnership began to end when, in November 2020, Krouse was suspended after he missed a bullet in the autopsy of a possible homicide victim. An internal audit afterward revealed dozens of mistakes in at least 27 cases, though most were considered not material to the cases at end. Tarrant County District Attorney Sharen Wilson asked the Dallas County DA to perform a third-party review of all of Krouse’s cases.

After the initial audit, Krouse announced he would retire and left the office in spring 2021.