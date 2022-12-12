Former Tate County teacher charged with sexual battery, records show

A former high school teacher in Coldwater, Mississippi, was arrested after she had a sexual relationship with a student, according to the Tate County Sheriff’s Office.

Karen Kile, 25, is accused of sexual battery against a child, according to a Dec. 7 incident report by the Sheriff’s Office. She was a teacher at Independence High School in Coldwater.

The Sheriff’s Office said that the incident happened around Oct. 1.

The child’s age was not listed.

In a statement, Superintendent Alee Dixon said that Kile is no longer an employee at Tate County School District.

Kile’s statement is below:

“We at Tate County take the safety of all of our students and staff very seriously. As the leader of the district, I am bound by law to not disclose confidential information about such matters regarding students, staff, or ongoing police investigations. We take all allegations of misconduct very seriously, and our staff is trained to follow proper procedures in reporting. We will continue to cooperate with the local law enforcement. The person in question is no longer employed at Tate County School District.”

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories: