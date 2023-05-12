Former Taylor man sentenced to probation for indecent assault

May 11—A former Taylor man received a probationary sentence Thursday in Lackawanna County Court for indecently assaulting a Scranton woman.

Judge Margaret Bisignani Moyle sentenced 40-year-old Kenneth Reid Jr. to two years of probation, with the first three months on house arrest, for his guilty plea Feb. 1 to one count of indecent assault.

Reid will also be required to register as a sexual offender for 15 years.

City police arrested Reid in March 2022 after a 93-year-old woman told investigators he came into the bedroom while she was sleeping, touched her chest and tried to remove her clothing.

The Times-Tribune does not identify victims of sexual assault.

Reid, who now lives in Bellefonte and appeared remotely for sentencing, told Moyle he was inebriated at the time of the incident and had no idea what he was doing.

Citing the presentence report, his attorney, Robert Trichilo, indicated the defendant was "blackout drunk" when the assault happened.

Reid told the judge he has since undergone both inpatient and outpatient treatment and continues to work on his sobriety while employed. He said he knows what he did was wrong and apologized to the victim and her family.

In handing down the sentence, Moyle told Reid the assault was a serious incident that left the victim traumatized and said he would be going to prison but for his employment and the steps he has taken to seek treatment.

She ordered him to have no contact with the victim or her family.

