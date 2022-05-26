Former teacher accused of rape heads to trial; another charge filed after new allegation

May 26—A former Westmont Hilltop Elementary School music teacher was ordered on Wednesday to stand trial over an allegation that he raped a student in 2015 at the school.

Shawn Edward Miller, 53, of Southmont Borough, appeared for a preliminary hearing before District Judge Susan Gindlesperger, of Stonycreek Township.

Miller, who had been free on bond, was led away in handcuffs after the hearing to face a new charge after officials said another former student came forward with an allegation against him.

Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer said that "another complaint has been fully investigated and new charges were filed" on Wednesday.

In the new case, Upper Yoder Township police charged Miller with felony indecent assault of a victim less than 13. Miller was taken to Cambria County Prison in Ebensburg to await arraignment on that charge.

The investigation into Miller's alleged conduct is not over, Neugebauer said.

"We have received multiple complaints," he said.

Wednesday's hearing centered on an allegation that Miller assaulted a student in November 2015 in a music room closet at the old Westmont Hilltop Elementary School, 675 Goucher St.

In that case, Miller faces charges including rape of a victim less than 13, statutory sexual assault and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse. He pleaded not guilty through his attorney, David Weaver, of Johnstown.

Upper Yoder Township police Chief John Blake testified that charges against Miller were filed after a ChildLine report was filed by a mandated reporter and a forensic interview was conducted with the girl on Feb. 9 at Circle of Support Child Advocacy Center in Richland Township.

A girl then took the witness stand to testify about two alleged sexual assaults in the music room closet. Assistant District Attorney Matthew Gribler led the girl through an alleged four-day chain of events.

Gribler asked her why it took six years to come forward. The girl said she was "terrified" of Miller.

"He had a lot of power over me," she said. "I was just a student."

"Everybody deals with this type of trauma in their own way," Neugebauer said after the hearing. "As we learn more about how survivors deal with these types of things, we learn that it's not uncommon to have years between the event and disclosure."

Neugebauer called the girl courageous.

"It takes a lot of courage and strength to come forward and talk about the terrible things that have happened to you," he said.