Former ‘Teacher of the Year’ accused of sex acts with teen student, California cops say

An educator once honored as “Teacher of the Year” at Yucaipa High School now faces a charge of unlawful sex with a student, California sheriff’s officials reported.

Investigators arrested Tracy Vanderhulst, 38, of Yucaipa on Thursday, May 18, the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said in a news release.

The Yucaipa Calimesa Joint Unified School District cooperated in the investigation, which involved a 16-year-old student at the campus, sheriff’s officials said.

Vanderhulst was named “Teacher of the Year” at the school in 2017, KTLA reported.

Investigators believe there may be other victims. They ask anyone with information to call detective Rachel Young at 909-890-4904 or leave an anonymous tip at 1-800-782-7463.

Yucaipa is a city of 55,000 people about 70 miles east of Los Angeles.

If you have experienced sexual assault and need someone to talk to, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline for support at 1-800-656-4673 or visit the hotline's online chatroom.

