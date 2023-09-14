Former teacher accused of sexual assault withdraws plea

Sep. 13—OTTUMWA — A plea deal involving a former Ottumwa school teacher accused of sexual abuse with a student fell through this week, meaning the case is again headed for trial.

A court order filed Monday said the arrangement reached between prosecutors and 40-year-old Zachary Charles Barr was taken off the table after it was determined that parts of the agreement were not legal.

"Counsel informed the court a mistake of law was made by the parties in the plea agreement negotiations," the ordered signed by Judge Myron Gookin said. "As a result, the plea agreement cannot be executed as intended by the parties and as agreed by the defendant."

The order did not state what parts of the arrangement were not inline with the law. The order also withdrew the guilty plea that had been entered by Barr. His prior guilty plea cannot be used against him in future proceedings.

The original deal, according to court filings, had dismissed two charges in exchange for Barr's guilty plea to three of the five original charges for 12 years of suspended prison sentence. Additionally, Barr agreed not to seek a deferred judgment.

A pre-trial conference has been set for Oct. 30. A trial date has not been set according to the online court docket.

Barr is accused by investigators of sending sexualized messages to a student who was a minor. He was arrested in June 2018. He has been awaiting trial on charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, enticing a minor under 16, sexual exploitation by a school employee, dissemination and two counts of exhibition of obscene material to minors.

According to court documents, Barr was arrested after the victim's mother called police to report inappropriate messages her daughter had received from a former teacher. The daughter was a former student of Barr's, according to the documents.

Police would eventually pose as the daughter in conversations with Barr, where he had solicited "semi-nude and nude photographs of the victim while having sexual conduct related conversations with the victim," according to documents filed in court by investigators.

At the time of his arrest, Barr was working at Evans Middle School in Ottumwa as a sixth-grade teacher. He has been out on bond since June 2018.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.