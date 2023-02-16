Former teacher’s assistant arrested on charges of sexual misconduct with a minor

A former teacher’s assistant at Sun Valley High School in Monroe was arrested on an outstanding warrant related to sexual misconduct with a minor, the Union County Sheriff’s Office stated Wednesday in a news release.

Jalen Witherspoon, 28, of Indian Trail, was arrested Wednesday.

The investigation began early this month after Witherspoon was “accused of sexual misconduct with an underage student and was removed from his position at the school,” the sheriff’s office said.

Detectives have charged Witherspoon with two counts of a statutory sexual offense, two counts of sexual activity with a student, and three counts of indecent liberties with a child.

Witherspoon was being processed into the Union County Jail Wednesday night.

The conditions of his release have not yet been set.

“The Union County Sheriff’s Office began our investigation into this matter the moment we were notified of the allegations being made by the victim,” Sheriff Eddie Cathey said.

“The defendant was removed from his position of authority swiftly by the Union County Public School system and we will continue our investigation until all leads have been addressed.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Call the Union County Sheriff’s Office if you have information.

