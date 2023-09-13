Former teacher assistant charged with misdemeanor assault on an individual with a disability at Carter High School
Nick Carter has been sued by a woman who claims she was raped by the Backstreet Boys singer 20 years ago. It's the third sexual assault lawsuit he faces.
Brandon Hunter played in the NBA for two seasons before spending nearly a decade playing overseas.
Eric Nicksick coached Sean Strickland to an upset win over Israel Adesanya. Nicksick is from a family of coaches, but he got into MMA coaching almost by accident.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer go through the MLB news of the week, including a new man in charge of the New York Mets, while also previewing two more teams that are likely to be in the MLB playoffs (the Phillies & Rays).
Unity announced a new fee structure today, and developers are none too happy. “We are introducing a Unity Runtime Fee that is based upon each time a qualifying game is downloaded by an end user,” the company wrote in a blog post announcing the change.
"Who's the father of Rory's baby? I think I can answer that one."
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
In a Disrupt Stage session called “Making Sustainability a Core Value at Apple,” we’ll talk with the former EPA administrator about how Apple plans to hit that end-of-decade target. You don’t get to be the world’s most valuable company by sitting on your tech laurels, and Jackson has spent the past decade making sustainability the sun to Apple’s orbit.
Jim Trotter believes he was let go by the NFL after asking Roger Goodell about the league's lack of diversity.
With so many battery packs on the market right now, we tested out a bunch to see which are worth your money.
It's the best way to make sure your phone, computer and other tech accessories are always charged.
Game show staple 'Jeopardy' uses old clues and returning players to return to the air while honoring the strike.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved updated COVID-19 booster shots today, setting the stage for a fall vaccine push to combat the still-circulating virus.
Adam “Pacman” Jones was charged with disorderly conduct, alcohol intoxication and terroristic threatening on Monday morning.
It's the best deal we've seen since Black Friday.
Despite economic challenges, the beauty industry continues to thrive.
Ferrari 250 GTO engine blows its V12 in Goodwood race, small fireball ensues. Ex-F1 driver Karun Chandhok was at the wheel, no one was hurt.
Tucker is accused of sexually harassing an anti-rape activist working with the football team.
Luis Rubiales forcibly kissed midfielder Jenni Hermoso while celebrating their Women’s World Cup win earlier this summer.
"I watched the video and it felt great to see Kim Bearden really bodying the challenge," Busta Rhymes tells Yahoo Entertainment.