Former teacher caught with 3,400 files of child porn gets probation from Fresno judge

A former Fresno Unified elementary school teacher charged with possessing child pornography was given two years of probation on Thursday.

Fresno County Superior Court Judge James Kelley decided against sending Carlis to prison for five years in light of his early admission of guilt, his attendance in therapy programs, no criminal record and a written statement to the judge.

“I don’t normally get statements from defendants,” Kelley said. “But the Carlis statement was sincere.”

Carlis, who was arrested in October, was a sixth-grade teacher at Ayer Elementary in southeast Fresno. In February he pleaded no contest to one felony count of possession of child pornography.

Deputy District Attorney Amber Collins urged the judge to sentence Carlis to prison, given the large number of child pornography files — 3,400 — investigators found in his possession.

“Based on the volume and description of the files, we believe it warrants time in prison,” Collins said.

The files contained video and photographs of minor children of varying ages.

Carlis’ defense attorney Peter Jones lobbied against prison. He said his client is participating in three separate programs with one of them requiring daily attendance.

“He has been very proactive in getting help and it is important that it is not interrupted,” Jones said.

Kelley was reluctant to give Carlis prison time, saying he was a suitable candidate for probation. As part of probation, Kelley sentenced Carlis to 180 days in the county jail, suspending 150 days in custody. The remaining 30 days will be served through the adult offender work program.

Carlis must also register as a sex offender and cannot be in areas where children congregate. He also is forbidden from having unsupervised contact with children.

Kelley reminded the former teacher that if he violates any part of his probation, there will be serious consequences.

“You will be looking at five years in prison,” Kelley said, looking directly at Carlis.