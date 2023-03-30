Former teacher charged with assaulting preschool student

Mar. 30—MORAVIA — Police arrested a former Moravia preschool teacher Wednesday evening, charging her with the assault of a student.

The Appanoose County Sheriff's Office says 46-year-old Erin Michelle Aalfs, of Moravia, faces two charges of simple assault and a charge of interference with official acts causing serious injury.

Her arrest came 19 days after she assaulted a preschool student on the playgrounds of the Moravia Elementary School during school hours, the sheriff's office said.

Police say the incident happened on March 10, and their investigation began on March 13 after a complaint was made to the sheriff's office.

Moravia Schools Superintendent Sam Swenson, who also serves as pre-K-5th grade principal, did not immediately provide a comment.

According to investigators, Aalfs kicked and threw rocks at a preschool student, and tossed the student towards a metal chain-link fence causing the student to hit the ground and fence. Law enforcement says the student was not injured in the incident.

Police go on to say that Aalfs resisted their attempts to arrest her on March 29, and a sheriff's deputy sustained minor injuries as a result.

She was being held on a $1,600 bond at the Appanoose County Law Center as of Wednesday night.

At the time of the incident, Aalfs was in her second year as a preschool teacher in Moravia. The sheriff's office said she is no longer an employee at the district after having resigned from her position "sometime after the incident was reported," according to their press release.

The Ottumwa Courier has filed a public records request with the Moravia Community School District seeking additional information.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.