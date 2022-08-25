Former teacher charged with felony by grand jury

Aug. 24—A former Limestone County teacher has been indicted by a grand jury for school employee sexual contact with a student- a Class C felony. Jason Emerson, 49, of Athens was employed by Limestone County Schools as a precision machining instructor at the Career Technical Center.

His employment was terminated in July. He now faces up to 10 years in jail and a fine up to $15,000 for this charge.

A report was filed on March 17 to the Limestone County Sheriff's Office alleging harassment by Emerson.

"During the investigation, probable cause was found to obtain a warrant on Jason Roger Emerson," Limestone County Sheriff Joshua McLaughlin said.

A complaint filed on April 20 in the District Court of Limestone County states that Emerson "on or about March 21, 2022, with the intent to harass, annoy, or alarm another person, a minor, either strike, shove, kick, or other wise touch another person."

The complaint detailed the alleged contact between Emerson and the student, saying he "grabbed her right butt cheek with his left hand."

On April 27, Emerson was arrested for harassment- simple assault and, according to Limestone County Schools Superintendent Dr. Randy Shearouse, immediately placed on administrative leave. Shearouse wrote a letter to the Limestone County School Board dated May 11, recommending that Emerson's employment be terminated.

The Limestone County School Board conducted disciplinary hearing July 19 that was closed to the public, by Emerson's choosing. After the over two hour closed-door hearing, the school board voted unanimously in favor of Shearouse's recommendation.

On August 17, a Limestone County Grand Jury found probable cause to charge Emerson with felony school employee having sexual contact with a student under the age of 19 years old. According to McLaughlin, Emerson turned himself in on August 23. He was booked into the Limestone County Jail and released on a $10,000 bond.

According to Alabama Code 13A-6-82, the crime of a school employee having sexual contact with a student under 19 is not more than 10 years or less than one year and one day (366 days) and fines not more than $15,000.