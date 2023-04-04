Former teacher charged with felony sexual battery

A Chesterfield County former teacher was charged with two counts of felony sexual battery on a student after an investigation into allegations of inappropriate conduct, the sheriff said.

The investigation began on March 23 and on Monday, Courtney Usher Brown was booked into jail.

She also faces two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, which is a misdemeanor.

Brown is no longer employed by the district.

