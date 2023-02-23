Former teacher, coach convicted of sexual assault of a child

Feb. 23—A Hunt County jury has a found a Van Alstyne man guilty of sexual assault of a child.

The panel sentenced David Moody Toon to 10 years in prison, according to Hunt County District Attorney Noble D. Walker Jr.

"We were grateful that the jury saw fit to assess prison time in this case and that the victim and their family were able to see justice served on this defendant," Walker said. "The jury's verdict and sentence certainly reflected the seriousness of this offense."

The jury was seated in the 35th District Court Feb. 13. The panel returned with the verdict Monday afternoon and handed down the sentence Tuesday.

"This was a lengthy trial, and my assistants Elisha Hollis and Katie McVaney did an outstanding job in presenting this case to the jury," Walker said. "They were aided by the hard work of Greenville police officers Brandon West and Jaime Fuller as well as Jessica Francis with the Child Advocacy Center."

At the time of his arrest Toon was a baseball coach and teacher for S&S Consolidated High School. Toon was taken into custody by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office on Oct. 17, 2020 on a charge of sexual assault of a child/continuous victim under age 14.

The Hunt County grand jury returned the sexual assault of a child indictment in September 2021. The indictment alleged the incident occurred on or about Jan. 21, 2014.

A probable cause affidavit from the Hunt County Sheriff's Office alleges that investigators believe Toon continuously engaged in criminal sexual acts with a child under the age of 14.

Walker said Toon will have to spend at least half of the sentence, or five years, in custody before he can be eligible to be considered for parole.