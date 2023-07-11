Former teacher enters guilty plea in abuse case

Jul. 10—OTTUMWA — The Wapello County District Court has accepted a voluntary plea by a former Ottumwa school teacher to settle a sexual abuse case that began five years ago.

Last week, 40-year-old Zachary Charles Barr entered pleas of guilty to the charges of enticing a minor under the age of 16, sexual exploitation by a school employee and dissemination of obscene material to a minor.

In the written guilty plea, Barr also waived his presence for the Aug. 28 sentencing hearing that was set after Judge Shawn Showers accepted the plea Friday.

Barr admits in court documents that in June 2018 he attempted to entice an Evans Middle School student who was under the age of 16 for sexual purposes. He additionally admits to sending "obscene material to a minor."

Court filings from Barr's attorney Matthew Boles indicate that Barr will seek probation and that prosecutors will not resist. The filings outline an agreement for an 11-year probation sentence and a suspended prison term of the same duration. Barr would also be required to complete a sex offender treatment program.

Prosecutors have agreed to dismiss two counts: a class C felony charge of sexual exploitation and a serious misdemeanor charge of disseminating obscene material to a minor.

The Ottumwa Police Department said they received a complaint from a local parent who said their daughter had been receiving inappropriate messages from a former teacher. Police began communicating with Barr while posing as the student. Investigators said in court filings that Barr had sought semi-nude and nude photographs of the student while having sexual-related conversations with the victim.

Early on in the case, attorneys for Barr had sought to suppress evidence, calling the police's actions a "classic entrapment case." The attempt did not succeed.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.