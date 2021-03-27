A former teacher faces 15 years in prison after mailing suspicious powder to four schools as 'punishment' after she was fired

Taylor Ardrey
·1 min read
judge gavel courtroom
Getty Images/naruecha jenthaisong

  • A former teacher pleaded guilty to sending suspicious mail to four elementary schools in Florida.

  • Maria Bassi Lauro is facing 15 years in prison, according to the DOJ.

  • Lauro sent the mailings containing powder and threatening messages to the schools that she was fired from.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

A former teacher is facing 15 years in prison after sending mail that contained an unknown powder to multiple elementary schools in Florida in 2018, according to the Department of Justice.

Maria Bassi Lauro, 66, of Davenport, Florida pleaded guilty to sending the mailings to four schools where she had been terminated, the DOJ said. Lauro targeted individuals who had some involvement in her firing or performance review, according to Lauro's plea agreement.

In addition to the powder, three of the four mailings had a note inside that stating that it was "punishment" for being an "ugly a--hole," the plea agreement said.

Local and federal authorities tested the powder and concluded that it was not toxic and was baking soda. Authorities also discovered her DNA on the mailings sent to three schools, the plea agreement said.

"The defendant sent each of the above-described mailings because she was upset with each victim and school," Lauro's plea agreement said. "In addition, the defendant sent the mailings with the intent to threaten and cause each victim to believe that he or she had been exposed to a deadly biological toxin."

Read the original article on Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Kristen Bell Suggests We 'Throw Away the Rule Book' to Survive Pandemic Parenting

    Pandemic parenting — it’s not for the faint of heart. And, yet, here we all are, figuring it out as we go along, trying to survive the hurdles and hiccups and make it out at least somewhat unscathed. It’s true that somehow everything just feels so much harder right now, the big things and the […]

  • Police arrests 10 people at violent protest in Bristol, England

    Thousands of demonstrators converged on the city centre, ignoring COVID-19 restrictions, to protest against a government bill going through parliament that would give police new powers to restrict street protests. "Ten people were arrested for offences including violent disorder, assaulting an emergency worker and possession of Class A drugs," the local Avon and Somerset Police Superintendent Mark Runacres said in the statement. "Items, including glass bottles and bricks were thrown at officers, fireworks were launched at our mounted section while one of our horses was also covered with paint," Runacres added.

  • Kentucky town rallies to restore beheaded Mother Goose

    A community in Kentucky is rallying to help restore an 80-year-old landmark — an oval shaped building that has a domed roof with the neck and head of a goose sticking out the front. The Kentucky Heritage Council in Frankfort has also pledged to help out.

  • Fajardo steps down as U.S. attorney in Miami after leading office through pandemic

    Barely on the job as the new U.S. attorney in Miami, Ariana Fajardo Orshan confronted her first crisis in the fall of 2018 — a sensational terrorism investigation of a homeless man who was sending crudely made pipe bombs in the mail from South Florida to politicians in the Northeast.

  • Reopening hurdles linger for schools, despite rescue funding

    The latest federal coronavirus relief package includes $81 billion that began flowing to states this week with the goal of helping schools reopen quickly — with one obstacle being that many of the districts’ problems can’t be solved by money. For some districts that have yet to bring large number of students back to classrooms, no amount of money can help in the near term. The Hillsboro School District, one of Oregon's largest, plans to begin introducing limited in-person learning for some students this month but cannot bring all students back full time because of guidelines on issues such as social distancing and bus transportation, said Beth Graser, a district spokesperson.

  • Virginia Beach Police Chief Admits Cops Have No Idea if Black Man Shot by Officer Was Armed

    Kevin Mohatt/ReutersAs questions swirled Saturday over the police shooting of a 25-year-old Black man during multiple chaotic shootings in Virginia Beach, city police chief Paul Neudigate admitted to reporters late Saturday that there is no bodycam footage of the confrontation—and police have no idea if the man was armed. “I don’t have a whole lot of answers,” Neudigate said about the death of Donovan Lynch, which he said was “still very much under investigation.”Lynch was killed at the hands of police as officers responded to a gunfight they said erupted while they were dealing with another, unrelated shooting nearby. Police said they faced “three separate shooting events” along the city’s oceanfront on Friday night. Three men have been arrested in connection with the first shooting of the night, which left eight people injured and occurred just minutes before the second shooting. But the circumstances of the second shooting, during which Lynch was killed, remain unclear. Neudigate said only that the incident began as a physical altercation until multiple people drew weapons. One other victim died in the shooting, 29-year-old Desheyla Harris, whom Neudigate described as “an innocent victim struck by stray gunfire.”Before Lynch was identified by police as the victim of an officer-involved shooting, an initial press release described the man killed as “an armed citizen.” But Neudigate openly admitted late Saturday that authorities do not actually know if Lynch was armed. Instead, Neudigate could only say that “there was a firearm recovered in the vicinity of where this incident occurred.”Asked by a reporter if police had evidence of the gun belonging to Lynch, or of Lynch being armed at the time he was shot, Neudigate answered point-blank: “No. At this point, no.”Neudigate also could not say how many times Lynch was shot. And if anyone was hoping the bodycam footage could clear things up, the police chief said the camera was not on at the time of the fatal shooting. “There is no bodycam footage. The officer was wearing a body cam, but it was not activated,” he said, adding that the reason for the body camera being turned off would be “part of our investigation.” “We don’t know what the circumstances were that preceded the shooting. There is an expectation [officers] activate the body camera.”Investigators had not yet interviewed the officer who shot Lynch, he said.“I do not have the answers the community is looking for,” the police chief conceded. “I’m not able to stand in front of my community and answer the hard questions.”Police have arrested three men in connection with the shooting: Ahmon Adams, 22, Nyquez Baker, 18, and Devon Dorsey Jr, 20.The press conference ended with a protester chanting “No justice, no peace!” The person could be heard calling Lynch’s death “a murder.”Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Loyola Chicago's Moser says he's not ready to discuss future

    Loyola Chicago’s Porter Moser has accomplished enough over the last four seasons to become one of the nation’s most attractive candidates for any coaching vacancy. The question is whether he wants to continue building on his success at Loyola or test himself at a program from a larger conference. Moser wouldn’t say which way he was leaning Saturday after Oregon State eliminated Loyola 65-58 in a Midwest Region semifinal.

  • Editorial: In arresting journalists, LAPD hasn't learned its lessons from 2020

    Several reporters, including one for the Los Angeles Times, were detained during the police operation in Echo Park. That has to stop.

  • Meth hidden in dog food helps uncover COVID business loan scam in Georgia, feds say

    Ten people are charged after prosecutors say they tried to fraudulently obtain money meant for small businesses.

  • Dan Levy Sets Record Straight on That SNL Dressing Room Note Trend — and Who Inspired Him to Do It

    Dan Levy, Regina King, Regé-Jean Page and Nick Jonas continued leaving notes to one another to wish them luck on their Saturday Night Live hosting debuts

  • China's Beijing offers home-made coronavirus vaccines to foreigners

    China's capital of Beijing has started offering domestically developed COVID-19 vaccines to foreigners, the city's foreign affairs office said on Friday. Foreigners without the city-backed insurance scheme will pay 93.5 yuan ($14.29) per dose for the two shot-based regimen, while vaccination would be free for those covered by the insurance. In its notice on social media, the city did not identify the vaccines to be given to non-Chinese, but said they would make use of "inactivated" coronavirus, killed to ensure it cannot infect people but can trigger immune response.

  • James Charles Will Not Return for YouTube’s ‘Instant Influencer’ Season 2

    Beauty vlogger James Charles will not be hosting a second season of YouTube’s “Instant Influencer” reality competition show. A YouTube rep confirmed that Charles won’t be returning to the show but declined to provide a reason. Previously, the video platform had announced that he would be hosting a second season. “We can confirm Season 2 […]

  • Beauty brands can't fight racism if they continue working with problematic influencers

    Beauty fans and experts told Insider that controversial partnerships between brands and influencers shouldn't be happening in the first place.

  • Denzel Washington on Fulfilling His Promise With ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’

    Netflix’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom” fulfills an idea that was nearly 40 years in the making: a film version of August Wilson’s play. In October 1984, Variety’s Richard Hummler reviewed its Broadway debut, praising Wilson as “a new writer of talent and power.” He added “The play will likely have a healthy production life elsewhere […]

  • Online students must take FSA tests in classroom. Some balk. State wants your opinion.

    Mary Keinath has an eighth-grader with compromised lungs, a seventh-grader who got bronchitis as an infant and a fourth-grader with autism. They’ve been learning online from home since schools shuttered last year and have managed to keep their grades up.

  • Letters to the Editor: 'I am from Los Angeles': Asian American readers on 'Where are you from?'

    Asian readers share their thoughts and responses to the question 'Where are you from?'

  • 2 charged with murder were arrested after they couldn’t start a Tesla they tried to carjack, spokesman says

    Two men have been charged with murder in a killing Wednesday afternoon outside an Illinois secretary of state’s driver facility in Bridgeview, authorities said Friday. The shooting, which took place about 1:35 p.m. Wednesday outside the office, 7368 W. 87th St., in the southwest suburb, was possibly sparked by a disagreement over rap music, according to police spokesman Ray Hanania. Police ...

  • ‘The Return: Life After ISIS’ Review: Compassionate, Essential Glimpse Into the Aftermath of Radicalization

    At irregular intervals throughout Alba Sotorra’s stirring, sobering and vitally humane new documentary “The Return: Life after ISIS,” discreet titles appear to define the foreign terms that crop up. The small group of Western women in this Syrian detention camp are from all over — Canada, the U.S., the U.K., the Netherlands, Germany — and […]

  • A Key West man evaded taxes on vacation rentals, investigators said. He’s now in jail.

    A Key West man repeatedly rented out three short-term vacation properties without paying taxes on the income and without having a transient rental license, according to the Monroe County State Attorney’s Office.

  • Inside Miley Cyrus' Flirtatious Night Out With British Pop-Rocker Yungblud

    A source close to Miley Cyrus exclusively told E! News that she and Yungblud were "definitely flirting" during a wild night out in Los Angeles this week. Here's what's really going on with the pair.