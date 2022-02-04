Former teacher faces charges in Madison County for allegedly having sex with students

An investigation by the Edwardsville Police Department has led to sexual abuse charges against a former substitute teacher.

Danielle C. Fischer, an Edwardsville resident who worked as permanent substitute teacher in the Roxana School District, was charged by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office on Friday with four counts of criminal sexual assault and three counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Fischer, 29, is accused in the arrest warrants of engaging in sexual acts with two male students under the age of 18. She is being held in the Madison County Jail in lieu of $200,000 bond, the charging document shows.

Edwardsville Police Chief Michael Fillback said his department was notified of the allegations against Fischer by Roxana police. A search warrant was served at Fischer’s home in the 400 block of Roanoke Drive on Feb. 1.

“The suspect was taken into police custody at that time,” Fillback said.

Both of the alleged victims were Fischer’s students, the charging document say.

Fischer worked in the Roxana School District for the 2020-2021 school year and in Alton School District this year, Fillback said.

“The safety of our youth and keeping them protected is very near and dear to all of us who work at the Edwardsville Police Department,” Fillback said.