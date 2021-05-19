Former teacher felt ‘powerful’ while torturing 4 pet kittens to death, Texas cops say

Mike Stunson
·1 min read

A former high school math teacher was arrested last month after officials say he tortured and killed his four pet kittens.

Graham William Reid is no longer employed at Ridge Point High School in the Fort Bend Independent School District, where he taught geometry, the Houston Chronicle reported. A student told the newspaper Reid’s last day at the school was April 29.

His last day teaching came a day after his arrest, court records show. Reid, who faces four felony counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals, met his $25,000 bond.

Reid’s kittens — Cabbage, Parsnip, Carrot and Broccoli— suffered vicious torturing at the hands of Reid, KPRC reported. He killed the kittens from Oct. 1 to March 3, according to the TV station.

The kittens ranged in age from 8 weeks to 1 year and were beaten with various objects, KTRK reported. A tip to an animal cruelty task force led to Reid’s arrest, according to the station

Reid, 29, told investigators he killed the cats to fulfill a need to “feel powerful” after being bullied as a child, according to court records obtained by KPRC.

The school district said students are being provided with counselors, according to the Houston Chronicle.

“Please know the safety and security of our students is our top priority and we are taking steps to safeguard the emotional well-being of our students by making well-trained counselors available to the teacher’s former students,” the district said in a statement issued to local media.

Reid is due back in court June 14, records show.

