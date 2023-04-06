Former teacher gives an emotional speech as Tennessee Republicans push for gun-carry bill

Associated Press

A judge in Montana refused to dismiss a lawsuit Tuesday brought by Native American tribes, parents and students against state education leaders that alleges the state’s unique constitutional requirement to teach students about Native American history and culture has not been upheld. “It’s shocking to me that we are this many decades down the road, with this many court challenges, this many legislative enactments … that this is where we sit here today in 2023,” said Judge Amy Eddy, who explained she would provide the specific rationale for her ruling in about a month. The hearing came 50 years after the state’s constitution that embedded this educational requirement took effect.