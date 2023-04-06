Former teacher gives an emotional speech as Tennessee Republicans push for gun-carry bill
Former teachers, parents and community members protested as Tennessee House Republicans advanced a bill to allow teachers to carry guns at school.
Former teachers, parents and community members protested as Tennessee House Republicans advanced a bill to allow teachers to carry guns at school.
Tennessee Republicans are responding to a mass shooting at an elementary school last week by moving to allow more guns in schools.
Who needs Craigslist or eBay when you're Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin?
Taking place April 10 in New York, the draft will feature an impressive class including Aliyah Boston, Haley Jones and Diamond Miller.
Republicans who control the Tennessee House of Representatives will vote on Thursday on whether to expel three Democratic members for their role in a gun control demonstration at the statehouse last week. Last Friday's protest saw hundreds of demonstrators flood into the statehouse, four days after a Nashville school shooting ended with three 9-year-old children and three school staff members dead. Three Democratic lawmakers stood on the House floor and used a bullhorn to lead protesters in chanting demands for stricter gun laws.
Daniel Werfel, President Joe Biden's nominee to head the Internal Revenue Service, was ceremonially sworn in Tuesday right in the middle of a tax season.
As Trump was arraigned in Manhattan, a separate federal court ruled the actress owed the former president for legal fees
"I was marked down a grade because a small piece of my hair was stuck under a piece of Scotch tape on a paper. Teacher said I needed better attention to detail."
One of the cities also was named an attractive place for millennials and Generation Z residents.
Cornell University rejected a resolution passed by the school’s student assembly that would require professors to add trigger warnings to their syllabus for class content that could be offensive to students. The resolution, titled “Mandating Content Warnings for Traumatic Content in the Classroom,” was passed on March 23 and would make professors inform students in…
"I was a victim of Kumon."
A freshman state lawmaker in Ohio falsely claimed to have graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, according to the prestigious university, and he has stepped down from a House committee leadership post after that revelation. Rep. Dave Dobos, a Columbus-area Republican, attended MIT in the 1970s and 1980 and studied economics but did not receive a degree, MIT’s deputy director of media relations, Sarah McDonnell, told Cleveland.com, which first reported the discrepancy Tuesday. House Speaker Jason Stephens has since accepted Dobos' resignation as vice chair of the Higher Education Committee.
Harvard University admitted a record number of Asian American students to its class of 2027, a move experts are wary of celebrating given the drop in admissions of most other minority groups.
After two weeks when no action was taken, the university’s president apologizes and says the school did not handle the situation properly.
Four Harvard University students were ordered out of their dorm suites and held at gunpoint by campus police officers early Monday morning, the college newspaper, The Harvard Crimson, reported. The incident was triggered after the Harvard University Police Department department received a false emergency call.
More than six students at an elementary school in Massachusetts were taken to the hospitals after they either ate or touched a spicy gum product on Tuesday.
New Hanover County school leaders are looking into the potential of creating a book review committee, made up mostly of parents or community members.
A judge in Montana refused to dismiss a lawsuit Tuesday brought by Native American tribes, parents and students against state education leaders that alleges the state’s unique constitutional requirement to teach students about Native American history and culture has not been upheld. “It’s shocking to me that we are this many decades down the road, with this many court challenges, this many legislative enactments … that this is where we sit here today in 2023,” said Judge Amy Eddy, who explained she would provide the specific rationale for her ruling in about a month. The hearing came 50 years after the state’s constitution that embedded this educational requirement took effect.
A little-noticed event in late 2022 destabilized a pillar of contemporary American K-12 education, namely that all schools considered part of the public system must be secular. Last December, the attorney general of Oklahoma issued an advisory opinion stating that, due to recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions, the state could no longer prohibit faith-based groups […]
Policies to ban Pride flags in Sheboygan Falls schools, among other things, failed when no school board member seconded Ed Brey's proposals.
Harvard University admitted 3.41 of applicants to their next class, nearly as low as the 3.19 percent they accepted last year, according to The Harvard Crimson. However, the demographics of applicants show a record low for Black students and a record uptick for Asian students. The dean of admissions says this has been a long-time trend.