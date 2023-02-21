Former teacher pleads guilty to improper relationship with student

Brad Kellar, The Herald Banner, Greenville, Texas
Feb. 21—A Hunt County man has been placed on probation and fined after pleading guilty to being a teacher improperly involved with a student.

Cole Matthew Jenkins of Greenville was indicted by the Hunt County grand jury in May 2022 on the charge and a separate count of sexual assault of a child.

He entered a guilty plea during a hearing Friday in the 196th District Court. Under a plea bargain arrangement, Jenkins was placed on 10 years deferred adjudication probation, fined $2,500, ordered to surrender his teaching license and have no contact with the victim under a lifetime protective order.

The sexual assault of a child indictment was dismissed.

Jenkins, 40, was taken into custody on Sept. 23, 2021 by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office.

At the time, Jenkins was a speech/health teacher with the Bland ISD. The Bland ISD Police Department issued a notice that afternoon: "On Wednesday, September 22, 2021, the Bland ISD Police Department was informed a Bland ISD employee is being investigated for misconduct off-campus. The staff member has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of this investigation."

Both charges are second-degree felonies punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.

