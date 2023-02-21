Former teacher pleads guilty to improper relationship with student

Feb. 21—A Hunt County man has been placed on probation and fined after pleading guilty to being a teacher improperly involved with a student.

Cole Matthew Jenkins of Greenville was indicted by the Hunt County grand jury in May 2022 on the charge and a separate count of sexual assault of a child.

He entered a guilty plea during a hearing Friday in the 196th District Court. Under a plea bargain arrangement, Jenkins was placed on 10 years deferred adjudication probation, fined $2,500, ordered to surrender his teaching license and have no contact with the victim under a lifetime protective order.

The sexual assault of a child indictment was dismissed.

Jenkins, 40, was taken into custody on Sept. 23, 2021 by the Hunt County Sheriff's Office.

At the time, Jenkins was a speech/health teacher with the Bland ISD. The Bland ISD Police Department issued a notice that afternoon: "On Wednesday, September 22, 2021, the Bland ISD Police Department was informed a Bland ISD employee is being investigated for misconduct off-campus. The staff member has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of this investigation."

Both charges are second-degree felonies punishable upon conviction by a maximum sentence of from two to 20 years in prison.