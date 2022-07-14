Former teacher to remain in jail until child pornography trial

Jul. 13—GREENVILLE — The U.S. District Court's ranking judge in Mississippi has ordered a former Amory High School teacher facing child pornography charges to remain in federal custody until his trial.

On Wednesday, Chief U.S. District Court Judge Debra Brown overruled a magistrate's decision to allow Toshemie Wilson, 46, of Okolona, to be released on an unsecured bond. Following an hour-long hearing at the federal courthouse in Greenville, Brown granted the government's motion to revoke a release order and to keep Wilson in custody for the duration of the criminal proceedings.

Wilson was arrested on July 1 and charged with producing child pornography and possession of child pornography. He is accused of giving juvenile male students cash and drugs and then recording them while they performed sex acts either alone or with a blow-up doll.

During a detention hearing on July 5, U.S. Magistrate Judge David Sanders ruled that Wilson could be released on an unsecured $10,000 bond, pending future proceedings. As a condition of the release, Wilson was ordered to stay away from firearms, alcohol and drugs. He was also instructed to avoid contact with any of the victims or witnesses, and he was to wear a GPS tracker. While under home detention, he was allowed to go to work.

Calling the crimes heinous and egregious, Assistant U.S. Attorney Parker Kline argued that Wilson was a danger to the community and immediately filed a motion asking Judge Brown to order Wilson detained until trial. Since his arrest two weeks ago, Wilson has remained in the Lafayette County Detention Center waiting for the legal issue to be resolved.

"Under any standard of review, the release order and conditions ordered by the Magistrate Judge are wholly insufficient to address the risk of danger Wilson poses to the community," Kline said in the motion.

There are 11 known and cooperating victims. Since Wilson was employed at retail businesses in Okolona and Amory, allowing him to remain free would inevitably create situations where victims and witnesses would run into Wilson, Kline argued.

"In a community this small, with this many known victims, it is inconceivable that Wilson will not encounter, either directly or indirectly, a witness or a victim," Kline said.

The original release order would have limited Wilson's use of the internet but allowed him to keep his cell phone. The government argued that was inadequate because victims reported that Wilson recently reached out to them through text messages and Instagram.

If convicted, Wilson will face significant prison time. One count of production of child pornography carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years. While he is currently only charged with a single count of production and a single count of possession of child pornography, that will likely change when the evidence is presented to a federal grand jury.

During searches of Wilson's house and storage building in May 2021, investigators seized more than 300 items, including video tapes labeled with sexual positions and the names of known Amory High School students. Each video could lead to a separate charge.

According to documents previously filed in the criminal case, Wilson has allegedly had inappropriate conduct with students dating back to at least 2005. He was an instructor with the Technical Students Association.

Wilson's alleged activities came to light in early November 2020. According to law enforcement officials, a search of his phone and other electronic devices revealed numerous images and videos of Amory High School male students in sexual positions and/or performing sexual acts.

Following the searches of his properties six months later, the state charged Wilson with a single count of the sexual exploitation of a child. He was later released on a $250,000 bond.

Wilson is represented by Tupelo-based attorneys Jamie Franks and Bill Wheeler.

william.moore@djournal.com