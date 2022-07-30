A former teacher says she was fired from her job after she was seen dancing with her students in a TikTok: 'It was so PG'

Jania Ashay TikTok

Jania Ashay claimed she was fired after her students posted a TikTok of them dancing.

Ashay says she was fired the following day after the principal called her unprofessional.

The student who asked Ashay to record the TikTok wrote her an apology letter, wishing the former teacher the best.

A woman claimed she was fired from her job as a student teacher after a video of her dancing with her sixth-grade students was posted on TikTok.

In a TikTok video stitched to another woman who claimed to have lost their job because of TikTok, Jania Ashay says she was fired last year after she was recorded in a Tiktok video dancing to an edited version of Nicki Minaj's rap song "Beez in the Trap" during lunch.

According to the original video, Ashay welcomed a couple of students she co-taught into her classroom to eat lunch. While eating lunch in the classroom, the students asked Ashay if she wanted to record a TikTok with them.

"Mistake number one, they weren't supposed to have their phone out at lunch, but we were just chilling," Ashay admitted.

According to Ashay, the next day, the students were called into the principal's office to take down the video, which had amassed over 190,000 views, and were asked not to tell Ashay why she would be called into the office later.

"This was a simple little dance, it was to Nicki Minaj, but the edited version," said Ashay on TikTok. "I'm a dancer, I wasn't shaking nothing, it was so PG."

Ashay says she was treated like a child by the principal, calling her unprofessional, and was taken to human resources, where she was fired.

A week after Ashay was fired, the student who asked her to make the TikTok video wrote an apology letter to the former teacher, wishing her the best, and stated that no one told her to write the letter, which Ashay shared in another TikTok.

"I truly am sorry about what's happening," the student said in the letter. "I really need you to stay, you have always made sure I'm okay before I do sometimes, you even made sure I'm okay when I should've been asking you the same question."

Although Ashay was fired, she was still under contract by the school and would be able to finish out the remaining month and a half left of the school year, according to another TikTok video.

Ashay shared on TikTok that she is grateful for being fired and doesn't hold any hard feelings towards the administration or students. She is now a travel advisor and claims she wouldn't be in her current position if she weren't fired.

"In conclusion, I'm not even mad at the principal. If you're watching this, I'm not even mad at you cause you were just doing what needed to be done," Ashay shared on TikTok. "God was just using you as a vessel to take me to the next level"

