Former teacher sentenced to 20 years in prison for production and possession of child pornography

A former Bellevue teacher was sentenced to 20 years in prison for production and possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced on Tuesday.

Stuart MacGregor Hoffman, 31, pleaded guilty in February 2022 after he caught the attention of law enforcement due to an investigation where he was sending explicit child sex images to a contact in the U.K.

Hoffman’s home was searched and he was arrested on May 14, 2020.

Law enforcement found images and seven videos of sexual molestation of a child between the ages of 5 and 11 on his devices.

He also had an additional 1,764 images of child sexual abuse.

Scroll down to continue reading

More news from KIRO 7

DOWNLOAD OUR FREE NEWS APP

Forensic examination determined that 283 of the images were known child victims.

Under the Child Pornography Victim assistance Act, Hoffman must pay a minimum of $3,000 to each known victim.

On April 15, 2022, Hoffman was sentenced in King County Superior Court to 20 years in prison for rape of a child.

The state and federal sentences will run concurrently and Hoffman is required to register as a sex offender when released from prison.

U.S. District Judge Tana Lin said what happened in this case was every parent’s “worst nightmare.”























