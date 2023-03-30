Former teacher sentenced for sex crimes

Mar. 29—A Clatskanie man who previously taught school in Jewell has been sentenced for sex crimes with one of his students.

David Brandon, 45, was sentenced to 90 days in jail and three years of supervised probation in Clatsop County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

In 2018, Brandon, a shop and film teacher at Jewell School, engaged in sexual intercourse with one of his female high school students on several occasions. The victim had also babysat one of Brandon's children.

The victim, who was a freshman when the first incident occurred, was emotional during a statement in court prior to Brandon's sentencing.

"I can't fathom the world change and perspective that my father was met with when he heard that his only daughter had been raped, not only by someone he trusted, but by a teacher," she said. " ... The aftermath of the defendant's actions left me in a deep depression, altering my self-esteem and the way I trust others."

Brandon also purchased marijuana products and gave them to students several times in 2018 and 2019.

Brandon was fired from Jewell and later hired at Hilda Lahti Elementary in Knappa prior to the indictment. When Brandon was arrested, he was put on administrative leave in Knappa and then resigned.

Under a plea agreement, Brandon pleaded guilty to two counts of rape in the third degree, sodomy in the third degree and unlawful delivery of a marijuana item. Three counts of rape in the third degree, nine counts of sexual abuse in the third degree and four counts of unlawful delivery of a marijuana item were dismissed.

"I can tell you this Mr. Corbridge, you evidently did a very good job in negotiations, because 90 days on an offense like this is something I haven't seen in many, many years," Judge Dawn McIntosh told Brandon's lawyer, Ryan Corbridge. "But I assume that means there were evidently proof problems, or there were other issues, I'm guessing."

Because it was a heavily negotiated case, McIntosh said she agreed to go along with the resolution, but warned that if Brandon did not follow the conditions of the plea agreement, she "won't hesitate to lock (him) up for as long as (she) can."