Former teacher sentenced for sexual crimes

Jan. 17—A former Lebanon High School teacher was sentenced to six years in prison for sexual crimes against a former student.

"Michael Hargis pleaded guilty on July 27, 2023, in Judge Brody Kane's criminal court to one count statutory rape by an authority figure and one count sexual battery by an authority figure with a sentencing hearing scheduled for January 5, 2024," assistant district attorney Tom Swink said in a statement. "At the time of the commission of the offenses (2015-2016), both offenses were Class C felonies (statutory rape by an authority figure is now a Class B felony)."

During the sentencing hearing earlier this month, Hargis was sentenced to six years in prison for statutory rape by an authority figure and four years supervised probation for sexual battery by an authority figure.

"The four-year probated sentence is to be served after the six-year prison sentence, for an effective total sentence of ten years," Swink said. "The defendant will also be placed on the sex offender registry as a violent offender. A $200 fine as well as $1,564 in restitution was ordered by the court."