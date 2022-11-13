Former teacher who sexually assaulted students going on trial in Cherokee County

The trial for a former teacher who pleaded guilty to raping a student is expected to begin Monday in Cherokee County.

Robert Vandel, who was a teacher at Lyndon Academy, raped a student at Fulton Academy of Science and Technology in Roswell. Vandel taught science at the Fulton Academy in 2020 and the victim was allegedly a student in one of his classes.

Vandel was fired from Lyndon Academy shortly after his arrest in September 2021. He has already pleaded guilty to rape, aggravated child molestation, false imprisonment and two counts of child molestation for his cases in Fulton County.

A superior court judge sentenced Vandel to 10 years in prison without the possibility of parole following his guilty plea.

Last October, the GBI said that it believes there are more victims in Holly Springs, Canton, Woodstock, Valdosta, Duluth, Savannah, Midland, Georgia, and Opelika, Alabama.

Prior to his time in Fulton County, Vandel was a math, science and engineering teacher at a private school in Cherokee County, where more victims have come forward.

Vandel’s case in Cherokee County is expected to go to trial on Monday.

All of the victims that have been identified were children under the age of 15 at the time of the assaults.

At last check, Vandel was still being held in the Fulton County Jail.

