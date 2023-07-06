Former teacher on trial for enabling sex offender’s unlawful school visit

A former Henderson County teacher is on trial for allegedly enabling a sex offender’s unlawful school visit, according to reports from WLOS.

Maria Edina Walker, 50, was a teacher at Flat Rock Middle School teacher before she was terminated in December 2021.

WLOS reports that Maria Edina Walker’s husband, Jeffery Lynn Walker, was arrested on Dec. 16, 2021, for unlawfully being on school grounds.

Jeffery Lynn Walker is a registered sex offender, according to WLOS.

WLOS reports that someone alerted police that he was in a vehicle on school grounds after his wife invited him there.

Maria Edina Walker was charged with two counts of felony aid and abet sex offender unlawfully on premises, according to WLOS.

Her trial began on Wednesday.

