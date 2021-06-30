Former teacher turns self in to police in sex crimes case

Jun. 30—ELKHART — A former Concord High School School teacher is jailed, nearly a week after he was charged in a sex crimes case.

Andrew Cowells, 47, of Elkhart was booked into the Elkhart County Jail on Tuesday. Elkhart County police said he had turned himself in while facing warrants in his case.

Cowells was charged with 18 felony and misdemeanor counts in a case filed June 23. Of the charges, 10 involve possession of child pornography, while others include vicarious sexual gratification, child solicitation, voyeurism, battery and harassment.

The counts stem from an investigation that began in early May.

Several students had come forward and alleged Cowells behaved inappropriately in a classroom and in a bathroom on May 5. Apparently growing out of talks on sexual topics, accusations included incidents of inappropriate touching, encouraging certain touching, and watching students urinate.

As police investigated, they searched Cowells' phone and found several images of child pornography, according to details in the probable cause affidavit in the case.

Amid the investigation, the Concord Community Schools board also terminated Cowells' contract two days before the case was filed. He had been on suspension since the accusations were made.

Court information indicates Cowells' bail was set at $100,000 when the warrant was issued for his arrest.

The case was filed in Elkhart County Superior Court 3.