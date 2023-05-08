A former teacher in Vermillion Parish and at STM arrested, accused of attempted child porn

A former teacher in Vermillion Parish and at St. Thomas More high school in Lafayette was arrested on a federal criminal complaint for attempted production of child pornography.

De La Paz, 33, has been held without bond since his arrest according to a press release. A detention hearing was held in federal court with the U.S. government arguing that De La Paz be held without bond until a hearing for charge and presentation of the case to the grand jury.

Special agents with Homeland Security Investigations Lafayette received information regarding a possible child exploitation event that led to the arrest of De La Paz on April 27 for allegedly enticing a minor to produce child pornography/child sexual assault material. During a court hearing, an agent at HSI testified the video obtained allegedly showed De La Paz saying sexually suggestive things to a minor he tutors while working as a math teacher and coach at North Vermillion high school.

Jacob Conrad De La Paz,33, has been held without bond since his arrest

Before coming to Acadiana, he had previously been disciplined in Arkansas for engaging in inappropriate communication and grooming with a female student via text messaging, according to court documents. Records show the Arkansas board’s ethics subcommittee hearing recommended his license be suspended for 5 years and be fined $500. Jacob rejected the hearing and requested an appeal.

In 2019, the state appeal board imposes a 3-year probation on his license, a fine of $250, and completion of training courses.

During the detention hearing, the evidence alleged there were over 600 pages of text messages with a minor, and possibly 2-3 other students were involved in inappropriate communication with Jacob during the Arkansas official's investigation. Despite that, he was hired at North Vermilion High School, and then at St. Thomas More High School. De La Paz took a teaching position in Vermillion Parish in 2021 where he was accused of enticing a minor to make child pornography.

"If he was at home in Arkansas, it would be different, this would not have been likely to occur again if he was living in our house," said Conard De La Paz, Jacob's father.

Story continues

After cases were heard, a federal judge ruled that De La Paz will stay in federal custody until a hearing before a federal grand jury.

If you or anyone you know may have been exploited by De La Paz, please call the HSI toll-free tip line, (866) 347-2423, or you may fill out the online tip form, or contact the Western District of Louisiana U.S. Attorney’s office at 318-676-7600.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Former STM teacher arrested, accused of attempted child pornography