Former teacher's aide accused of sending explicit photos to students

BRIDGETON - A former educator is accused of sharing sexually explicit photos with two students at Cumberland Regional High School, authorities say.

Ryan C. Johnson, 47, of Hopewell also allegedly received and viewed an image of child pornography, according to the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office.

The illicit activity allegedly occurred on the social media platform, Snapchat, the agency said.

Johnson was a teacher's aide at Cumberland Regional in the 2022-23 school year, when the juvenile males were students there, the prosecutor's office said in a statement.

Johnson "was no longer associated" with the school district when the photos were allegedly shared in July and August, the prosecutor's office said.

Johnson also worked at Bridgeton High School during the fall of this year and at Hopewell Crest Elementary School between September 2019 and June 2022.

"The investigation remains open and ongoing," the prosecutor's office said.

It asked anyone with information to call NJ State Police Detective Christopher Wegfahrt at 856-451-0100.

Johnson is charged with two counts of lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child and lewdness, as well as possession of child pornography.

The charges are only allegations. Johnson has not been convicted in the case.

He is being held in Cumberland County Jail, pending a detention hearing in Superior Court.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Ryan C. Johnson allegedly used Snapchat to send, view explicit images